6921 Kian Court

Amenities

granite counters garage microwave range refrigerator

Stunning home. Just gorgeous and feels like newer construction. Built in 2006. SUPER elegant high ceilings. Marble floor entry - cascading stairway. Did I say stunning. Grand open kitchen and family room. High cabinets with granite counter tops. Ample counter space and pantry. Breakfast bar and nook. Cozy family room with built ins. On a private gated street at the end of a Cul-De-Sac. Just a wonderful quiet setting with great calm zen to it! SUPER Super clean. Move in ready. Wonderful and spacious everything. Lovely landscaping with wonderful plants and flowers. Large yard too for the kids! or animals! Master is beyond luxurious. Great size bedrooms. Attached 2 car direct access garage.