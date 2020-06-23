6921 Kian Court, Los Angeles, CA 91406 Lake Balboa
Amenities
granite counters
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Stunning home. Just gorgeous and feels like newer construction. Built in 2006. SUPER elegant high ceilings. Marble floor entry - cascading stairway. Did I say stunning. Grand open kitchen and family room. High cabinets with granite counter tops. Ample counter space and pantry. Breakfast bar and nook. Cozy family room with built ins. On a private gated street at the end of a Cul-De-Sac. Just a wonderful quiet setting with great calm zen to it! SUPER Super clean. Move in ready. Wonderful and spacious everything. Lovely landscaping with wonderful plants and flowers. Large yard too for the kids! or animals! Master is beyond luxurious. Great size bedrooms. Attached 2 car direct access garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
