Los Angeles, CA
6921 Kian Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6921 Kian Court

6921 Kian Court · No Longer Available
Location

6921 Kian Court, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

granite counters
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Stunning home. Just gorgeous and feels like newer construction. Built in 2006. SUPER elegant high ceilings. Marble floor entry - cascading stairway. Did I say stunning. Grand open kitchen and family room. High cabinets with granite counter tops. Ample counter space and pantry. Breakfast bar and nook. Cozy family room with built ins. On a private gated street at the end of a Cul-De-Sac. Just a wonderful quiet setting with great calm zen to it! SUPER Super clean. Move in ready. Wonderful and spacious everything. Lovely landscaping with wonderful plants and flowers. Large yard too for the kids! or animals! Master is beyond luxurious. Great size bedrooms. Attached 2 car direct access garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6921 Kian Court have any available units?
6921 Kian Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6921 Kian Court have?
Some of 6921 Kian Court's amenities include granite counters, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6921 Kian Court currently offering any rent specials?
6921 Kian Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6921 Kian Court pet-friendly?
No, 6921 Kian Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6921 Kian Court offer parking?
Yes, 6921 Kian Court does offer parking.
Does 6921 Kian Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6921 Kian Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6921 Kian Court have a pool?
No, 6921 Kian Court does not have a pool.
Does 6921 Kian Court have accessible units?
No, 6921 Kian Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6921 Kian Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6921 Kian Court does not have units with dishwashers.
