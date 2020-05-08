All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6919 Zelzah Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6919 Zelzah Avenue
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:24 AM

6919 Zelzah Avenue

6919 Zelzah Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6919 Zelzah Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Elegant home remodeled with luxurious upgrades throughout! This four bedroom three bathroom offers an open kitchen with white shaker cabinets with soft closing hinges, quartz countertops, with Carrera marble backsplash, new stainless steel appliances, and utility style stainless steel sink. Spacious dining area with shimmering chandelier. Master suite offers 2 closets, its own bath with contemporary dual vanity, walk in shower with bench, beautiful wood-like tile floors and gorgeous light fixtures. Three bedrooms with 2 common full bathrooms with tiled showers, bath tub and modern vanity and light fixtures. Side by side laundry with overhead cabinets and quartz folding ledge. Large private backyard perfect for entertaining complete with Trex patio, mature trees and expansive grassy area. The owner spared no expense with upgrading this home with LED lighting, paint inside and out, cabinets, counter tops, new appliances, bathrooms, interior and exterior doors, fully landscaped front and back yards, tiled porch and walkway, sprinklers, newer roof and electrical panel,and so much more. This home is truly move-in ready, move in and relax! The job has already been done for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6919 Zelzah Avenue have any available units?
6919 Zelzah Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6919 Zelzah Avenue have?
Some of 6919 Zelzah Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6919 Zelzah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6919 Zelzah Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6919 Zelzah Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6919 Zelzah Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6919 Zelzah Avenue offer parking?
No, 6919 Zelzah Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6919 Zelzah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6919 Zelzah Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6919 Zelzah Avenue have a pool?
No, 6919 Zelzah Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6919 Zelzah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6919 Zelzah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6919 Zelzah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6919 Zelzah Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College