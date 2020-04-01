Amenities

6916 Sedan Ave. Available 02/09/19 West Hills 3+2 w/fireplace, walk-in closet + heated pool! (6916 Sedan Ave) - West Hills 3BR + 2BA w/all the comforts of home! Features include: single story floorplan w/almost 1600 SQF of space; living room; kitchen w/center island + appliances included (stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); dining area w/fireplace; large master suite w/walk-in closet + three-quarter bath; inside laundry w/washer + dryer hook-ups; central air; dual pane windows; carpet + ceramic tile flooring thru-out; backyard w/heated pool, spa + covered patio; sprinkler system; gardening + pool service provided; 2 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.



(RLNE2762522)