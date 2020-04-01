All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6916 Sedan Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6916 Sedan Ave.

6916 Sedan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6916 Sedan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
6916 Sedan Ave. Available 02/09/19 West Hills 3+2 w/fireplace, walk-in closet + heated pool! (6916 Sedan Ave) - West Hills 3BR + 2BA w/all the comforts of home! Features include: single story floorplan w/almost 1600 SQF of space; living room; kitchen w/center island + appliances included (stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); dining area w/fireplace; large master suite w/walk-in closet + three-quarter bath; inside laundry w/washer + dryer hook-ups; central air; dual pane windows; carpet + ceramic tile flooring thru-out; backyard w/heated pool, spa + covered patio; sprinkler system; gardening + pool service provided; 2 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.

(RLNE2762522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6916 Sedan Ave. have any available units?
6916 Sedan Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6916 Sedan Ave. have?
Some of 6916 Sedan Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6916 Sedan Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6916 Sedan Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6916 Sedan Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6916 Sedan Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6916 Sedan Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6916 Sedan Ave. offers parking.
Does 6916 Sedan Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6916 Sedan Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6916 Sedan Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 6916 Sedan Ave. has a pool.
Does 6916 Sedan Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6916 Sedan Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6916 Sedan Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6916 Sedan Ave. has units with dishwashers.
