All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6909 Nita Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6909 Nita Avenue
Last updated March 2 2020 at 7:42 AM

6909 Nita Avenue

6909 Nita Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Canoga Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6909 Nita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
garage
Available March 15th - BEAUTIFUL Traditional Home in the Heart of Woodland Hills/ West Hills Area. Large THREE bedrooms and Two baths, Newly Replastered Swimming Pool. One Level House with New Sliding Glass Doors, in IDEAL location: Walk to TOPANGA MALL or go Jogging around Quiet, tree-lined residential streets Minutes from CALABASAS. Walk to shops, Ralphs Supermarket, Starbucks, Five Star Restaurants, Hair Salons, and Children's brand-new Playground in Westfield Village. House is a 2 minute drive to 101 VENTURA freeway. Hard Wood Floors, Brand New Kitchen, smooth ceilings, fresh White paint, Fireplace in Living Room, Veranda by the pool and a large side yard for children's playground. Shaded Cool Backyard for Summer cookouts and Gatherings by a firepit. Convenient indoor laundry, HUGE finished garage that can be used as a man-cave, Home Office or Chidren's Play room. A gas-burning cooktop and electric wall-oven in the kitchen. Large Closets and Ample room for storage. This ready-to-move-in home is Beautifully maintained and in great condition. Come Home to 6909 Nita Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6909 Nita Avenue have any available units?
6909 Nita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6909 Nita Avenue have?
Some of 6909 Nita Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6909 Nita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6909 Nita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6909 Nita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6909 Nita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6909 Nita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6909 Nita Avenue offers parking.
Does 6909 Nita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6909 Nita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6909 Nita Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6909 Nita Avenue has a pool.
Does 6909 Nita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6909 Nita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6909 Nita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6909 Nita Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College