Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking playground pool garage

Available March 15th - BEAUTIFUL Traditional Home in the Heart of Woodland Hills/ West Hills Area. Large THREE bedrooms and Two baths, Newly Replastered Swimming Pool. One Level House with New Sliding Glass Doors, in IDEAL location: Walk to TOPANGA MALL or go Jogging around Quiet, tree-lined residential streets Minutes from CALABASAS. Walk to shops, Ralphs Supermarket, Starbucks, Five Star Restaurants, Hair Salons, and Children's brand-new Playground in Westfield Village. House is a 2 minute drive to 101 VENTURA freeway. Hard Wood Floors, Brand New Kitchen, smooth ceilings, fresh White paint, Fireplace in Living Room, Veranda by the pool and a large side yard for children's playground. Shaded Cool Backyard for Summer cookouts and Gatherings by a firepit. Convenient indoor laundry, HUGE finished garage that can be used as a man-cave, Home Office or Chidren's Play room. A gas-burning cooktop and electric wall-oven in the kitchen. Large Closets and Ample room for storage. This ready-to-move-in home is Beautifully maintained and in great condition. Come Home to 6909 Nita Avenue.