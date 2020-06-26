6868 Iris Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking fireplace media room some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

Unique, special, large 1 bed in Hollywood Hills - Property Id: 125531



1925 Mediterranean in Historic Whitley Heights. There is a Massive Fireplace, Spanish Paver Floors, Built-in's, Nooks and Crannies. Accent tile around Doors and Walls, Arches, Sconces. Details too numerous to mention. Large outdoor Patio with outdoor furniture. Gated entrance.



Stove, Refrigerator, Washer-Dryer, Microwave, Dining room table and chairs, Bookcase, Wrought Iron Queen Size bed. Partially furnished.



Convenient to the 101 Freeway, two Metro stops, Hollywood Bowl, Ford Theatre, Kodak Theatre, Pantages Theatre, Chinese Theatre. Minutes to most studios, (Paramount, Universal, Warner Brothers, etc.



It is so convenient to everything yet you feel like you are in Greece or Italy when you are home.



This unit is very rarely available. This tenant was here for 6 years and the previous one was here for 10 years.



NO SMOKERS. NO PETS. NO PARTY PEOPLE. Street permit parking.



Call Joyce at 323-464-3942 or email jdyrector@aol.com

Available sometime in June

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125531

Property Id 125531



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4922912)