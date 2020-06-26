All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6868 Iris Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6868 Iris Cir
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

6868 Iris Cir

6868 Iris Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6868 Iris Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Unique, special, large 1 bed in Hollywood Hills - Property Id: 125531

1925 Mediterranean in Historic Whitley Heights. There is a Massive Fireplace, Spanish Paver Floors, Built-in's, Nooks and Crannies. Accent tile around Doors and Walls, Arches, Sconces. Details too numerous to mention. Large outdoor Patio with outdoor furniture. Gated entrance.

Stove, Refrigerator, Washer-Dryer, Microwave, Dining room table and chairs, Bookcase, Wrought Iron Queen Size bed. Partially furnished.

Convenient to the 101 Freeway, two Metro stops, Hollywood Bowl, Ford Theatre, Kodak Theatre, Pantages Theatre, Chinese Theatre. Minutes to most studios, (Paramount, Universal, Warner Brothers, etc.

It is so convenient to everything yet you feel like you are in Greece or Italy when you are home.

This unit is very rarely available. This tenant was here for 6 years and the previous one was here for 10 years.

NO SMOKERS. NO PETS. NO PARTY PEOPLE. Street permit parking.

Call Joyce at 323-464-3942 or email jdyrector@aol.com
Available sometime in June
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125531
Property Id 125531

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4922912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6868 Iris Cir have any available units?
6868 Iris Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6868 Iris Cir have?
Some of 6868 Iris Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6868 Iris Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6868 Iris Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6868 Iris Cir pet-friendly?
No, 6868 Iris Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6868 Iris Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6868 Iris Cir offers parking.
Does 6868 Iris Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6868 Iris Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6868 Iris Cir have a pool?
No, 6868 Iris Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6868 Iris Cir have accessible units?
No, 6868 Iris Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6868 Iris Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 6868 Iris Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College