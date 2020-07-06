All apartments in Los Angeles
685 New Hampshire Avenue

685 South New Hampshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

685 South New Hampshire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,650* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,840* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,290* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,590/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Los Angeles vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry. (ID #LAX30)

Sleeping Arrangements

-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Pet Friendly
-Swimming Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Roof Deck
-Garden
-Bike Storage
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This lovely furnished rental is located in Koreatown, a trendy LA neighborhood with amazing proximity and much to offer. With a central location, Hollywood, Mid-Wilshire, and DTLA are only 15 mins away. Koreatown has transformed to a co-mingling, vibrant city of diverse easy going professionals. You certainly wont have trouble finding a bite to eat or a place to relax at the end of the evening with hip bars and restaurants in the neighborhood. The areas multiple Metro stops makes hopping between Koreatowns attractions all the easier from Western to Vermont, and Beverly to Olympic.

A Few Things To Note

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 685 New Hampshire Avenue have any available units?
685 New Hampshire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 685 New Hampshire Avenue have?
Some of 685 New Hampshire Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 685 New Hampshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
685 New Hampshire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 685 New Hampshire Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 685 New Hampshire Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 685 New Hampshire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 685 New Hampshire Avenue offers parking.
Does 685 New Hampshire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 685 New Hampshire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 685 New Hampshire Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 685 New Hampshire Avenue has a pool.
Does 685 New Hampshire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 685 New Hampshire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 685 New Hampshire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 685 New Hampshire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

