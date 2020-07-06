685 New Hampshire Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym pool elevator bike storage

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bike storage

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $2,650* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $2,840* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,290* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $3,590/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Los Angeles vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry. (ID #LAX30)



Sleeping Arrangements



-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm



Amenities



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-Pet Friendly

-Swimming Pool

-Gym

-Indoor Parking

-Roof Deck

-Garden

-Bike Storage

-Elevator



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This lovely furnished rental is located in Koreatown, a trendy LA neighborhood with amazing proximity and much to offer. With a central location, Hollywood, Mid-Wilshire, and DTLA are only 15 mins away. Koreatown has transformed to a co-mingling, vibrant city of diverse easy going professionals. You certainly wont have trouble finding a bite to eat or a place to relax at the end of the evening with hip bars and restaurants in the neighborhood. The areas multiple Metro stops makes hopping between Koreatowns attractions all the easier from Western to Vermont, and Beverly to Olympic.



A Few Things To Note



This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.