6848 Willis Ave.,

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Willis - Property Id: 208507



BRAND NEW construction. Spacious open floor plan with plenty of sunlight. Central Air/Heat. Laminate floors. Quartz countertop in the kitchen. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Stove and Dishwasher included. Laundry hook-ups. Come and take a look at this property now, as it will rent fast.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208507

Property Id 208507



(RLNE5483893)