6848 Willis Ave.,

6848 Willis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91405 Van Nuys
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
Willis - Property Id: 208507
BRAND NEW construction. Spacious open floor plan with plenty of sunlight. Central Air/Heat. Laminate floors. Quartz countertop in the kitchen. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Stove and Dishwasher included. Laundry hook-ups. Come and take a look at this property now, as it will rent fast. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208507 Property Id 208507
(RLNE5483893)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
