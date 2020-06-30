All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6848 Willis Ave.,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6848 Willis Ave.,
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

6848 Willis Ave.,

6848 Willis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6848 Willis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Willis - Property Id: 208507

BRAND NEW construction. Spacious open floor plan with plenty of sunlight. Central Air/Heat. Laminate floors. Quartz countertop in the kitchen. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Stove and Dishwasher included. Laundry hook-ups. Come and take a look at this property now, as it will rent fast.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208507
Property Id 208507

(RLNE5483893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6848 Willis Ave., have any available units?
6848 Willis Ave., doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6848 Willis Ave., have?
Some of 6848 Willis Ave.,'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6848 Willis Ave., currently offering any rent specials?
6848 Willis Ave., is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6848 Willis Ave., pet-friendly?
Yes, 6848 Willis Ave., is pet friendly.
Does 6848 Willis Ave., offer parking?
No, 6848 Willis Ave., does not offer parking.
Does 6848 Willis Ave., have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6848 Willis Ave., does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6848 Willis Ave., have a pool?
No, 6848 Willis Ave., does not have a pool.
Does 6848 Willis Ave., have accessible units?
No, 6848 Willis Ave., does not have accessible units.
Does 6848 Willis Ave., have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6848 Willis Ave., has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College