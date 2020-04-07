All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 12 2019 at 10:08 PM

6837 CAHUENGA PARK Trails

6837 Cahuenga Park Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6837 Cahuenga Park Trail, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous views of the Hollywood sign, Observatory and city lights from this lovely Hollywood Hills home. Beautifully Redone kitchen and baths with Multiple outdoor seating areas. Over-sized Master Suite with 300 degree views, Walk-in closet and en-suite bath with double vanity and Jacuzzi tub. French doors lead from the Master to a large deck with incredible views and shaded hammock. 2nd Bedroom features a built-in Murphy bed and en-suite bath. 3rd bathroom for guests off of bonus area. Views from every window. Central heat and air, tankless waterheater. High ceilings and recessed lighting throughout. Inside laundry room with storage-all appliances (stainless fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer) are included. 2 car garage with remote entry. Easy Studio, City Hollywood Bowl and Valley access. Hurry, it won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6837 CAHUENGA PARK Trails have any available units?
6837 CAHUENGA PARK Trails doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6837 CAHUENGA PARK Trails have?
Some of 6837 CAHUENGA PARK Trails's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6837 CAHUENGA PARK Trails currently offering any rent specials?
6837 CAHUENGA PARK Trails is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6837 CAHUENGA PARK Trails pet-friendly?
No, 6837 CAHUENGA PARK Trails is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6837 CAHUENGA PARK Trails offer parking?
Yes, 6837 CAHUENGA PARK Trails offers parking.
Does 6837 CAHUENGA PARK Trails have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6837 CAHUENGA PARK Trails offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6837 CAHUENGA PARK Trails have a pool?
No, 6837 CAHUENGA PARK Trails does not have a pool.
Does 6837 CAHUENGA PARK Trails have accessible units?
No, 6837 CAHUENGA PARK Trails does not have accessible units.
Does 6837 CAHUENGA PARK Trails have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6837 CAHUENGA PARK Trails has units with dishwashers.
