6837 CAHUENGA PARK Trails

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous views of the Hollywood sign, Observatory and city lights from this lovely Hollywood Hills home. Beautifully Redone kitchen and baths with Multiple outdoor seating areas. Over-sized Master Suite with 300 degree views, Walk-in closet and en-suite bath with double vanity and Jacuzzi tub. French doors lead from the Master to a large deck with incredible views and shaded hammock. 2nd Bedroom features a built-in Murphy bed and en-suite bath. 3rd bathroom for guests off of bonus area. Views from every window. Central heat and air, tankless waterheater. High ceilings and recessed lighting throughout. Inside laundry room with storage-all appliances (stainless fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer) are included. 2 car garage with remote entry. Easy Studio, City Hollywood Bowl and Valley access. Hurry, it won't last long.