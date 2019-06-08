6764 milner rd

Amenities

Hollywood Hills beautiful house on a hill so you get great views from everywhere!



Available for min 2 months max 5 months

starting anytime between 19 august to 1 September move in - November , December, january or February 1 move out.



Working studio detached from the house, perfect to work from home but not on the main house.



a big front beautiful patio with furniture, great to see the sunset, surrounded by plants, palms, birds a real oasis!



really private on a very quiet street

930 feet on a 4300 sq foot lot



completely furnished!



stunning views from every window

1 big bedroom with views and walk-in closet

big social area with great lighting and views

1 working studio detached from the house

1 beautiful bathroom with Italian marble

laundry on site

attached garage

60-inch tv in the room with apple tv and alexa.



gardener included: which would also take the trash out for you once a week

gas, internet, alarm and 2 parking passes

