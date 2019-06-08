All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

6764 milner rd

6764 Milner Road · No Longer Available
Location

6764 Milner Road, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Hollywood Hills beautiful house, stunning views - Property Id: 149789

Hollywood Hills beautiful house on a hill so you get great views from everywhere!

Available for min 2 months max 5 months
starting anytime between 19 august to 1 September move in - November , December, january or February 1 move out.

Working studio detached from the house, perfect to work from home but not on the main house.

a big front beautiful patio with furniture, great to see the sunset, surrounded by plants, palms, birds a real oasis!

really private on a very quiet street
930 feet on a 4300 sq foot lot

completely furnished!

stunning views from every window
1 big bedroom with views and walk-in closet
big social area with great lighting and views
1 working studio detached from the house
1 beautiful bathroom with Italian marble
laundry on site
attached garage
60-inch tv in the room with apple tv and alexa.

gardener included: which would also take the trash out for you once a week
gas, internet, alarm and 2 parking passes
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149789p
Property Id 149789

(RLNE5109560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6764 milner rd have any available units?
6764 milner rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6764 milner rd have?
Some of 6764 milner rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6764 milner rd currently offering any rent specials?
6764 milner rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6764 milner rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6764 milner rd is pet friendly.
Does 6764 milner rd offer parking?
Yes, 6764 milner rd offers parking.
Does 6764 milner rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6764 milner rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6764 milner rd have a pool?
No, 6764 milner rd does not have a pool.
Does 6764 milner rd have accessible units?
No, 6764 milner rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6764 milner rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6764 milner rd has units with dishwashers.
