6764 milner rd

Amenities
Hollywood Hills beautiful house, stunning views - Property Id: 149789
Hollywood Hills beautiful house on a hill so you get great views from everywhere!
Available for min 2 months max 5 months
starting anytime between 19 august to 1 September move in - November , December, january or February 1 move out.
Working studio detached from the house, perfect to work from home but not on the main house.
a big front beautiful patio with furniture, great to see the sunset, surrounded by plants, palms, birds a real oasis!
really private on a very quiet street
930 feet on a 4300 sq foot lot
completely furnished!
stunning views from every window
1 big bedroom with views and walk-in closet
big social area with great lighting and views
1 working studio detached from the house
1 beautiful bathroom with Italian marble
laundry on site
attached garage
60-inch tv in the room with apple tv and alexa.
gardener included: which would also take the trash out for you once a week
gas, internet, alarm and 2 parking passes
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149789p
Property Id 149789
(RLNE5109560)