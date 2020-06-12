All apartments in Los Angeles
6760 HILLPARK Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6760 Hillpark Drive
Location

6760 Hillpark Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome to 6760 Hillpark! This private 2 bed/2 bath condo is nestled into a very private and quiet Hollywood hillside just moments from all the action below. Watch deer stroll by while you sip a cup of coffee on your balcony, then pop into the bustling city for all it has to offer. Formal entry, open living room/dining room area, and large balcony off of living space. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave, and granite counters. Master bedroom with en suite bath, second bedroom on the opposite side of unit, and separate guest bath near entry. Central air & heat, one parking space, and community laundry. Walk out of your unit only to find easy access to the sparkling heated pool, tennis court, myriad of beautiful sitting areas, hot tub, saunas, pool house with ping pong & pool tables, gym, and volleyball court. If you're looking for amenities and a peaceful life without leaving the city then you've found your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6760 HILLPARK Drive have any available units?
6760 HILLPARK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6760 HILLPARK Drive have?
Some of 6760 HILLPARK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6760 HILLPARK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6760 HILLPARK Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6760 HILLPARK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6760 HILLPARK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6760 HILLPARK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6760 HILLPARK Drive does offer parking.
Does 6760 HILLPARK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6760 HILLPARK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6760 HILLPARK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6760 HILLPARK Drive has a pool.
Does 6760 HILLPARK Drive have accessible units?
No, 6760 HILLPARK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6760 HILLPARK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6760 HILLPARK Drive has units with dishwashers.
