6760 HILLPARK Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool pool table hot tub sauna tennis court volleyball court

Welcome to 6760 Hillpark! This private 2 bed/2 bath condo is nestled into a very private and quiet Hollywood hillside just moments from all the action below. Watch deer stroll by while you sip a cup of coffee on your balcony, then pop into the bustling city for all it has to offer. Formal entry, open living room/dining room area, and large balcony off of living space. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave, and granite counters. Master bedroom with en suite bath, second bedroom on the opposite side of unit, and separate guest bath near entry. Central air & heat, one parking space, and community laundry. Walk out of your unit only to find easy access to the sparkling heated pool, tennis court, myriad of beautiful sitting areas, hot tub, saunas, pool house with ping pong & pool tables, gym, and volleyball court. If you're looking for amenities and a peaceful life without leaving the city then you've found your new home!