6730 Balboa Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a large and inviting Duplex home in a wonderful neighborhood in Lake Balboa. The home is bright and spacious, located on the second level. It includes designer travertine floors throughout 1400 sq. ft of living space, two balconies, and 3 large bedrooms/2 full baths. A great space for entertaining in the open floorplan kitchen and living room area. The over-sized bedrooms are accented with mirrored closets, beautiful light fixtures, and large windows bringing in plenty of natural sunlight. There is a master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Two tandem gated parking spots are below, so you have privacy with no apartment below you. There is shared coin-operated laundry inside building at base of stairway to apartment. In a great location. Located in a very walkable neighborhood near schools and restaurants. Lake Balboa is also within walking distance, and the 101 and 405 freeways are less than a mile away. A small dog or cat is welcome with pet deposit.