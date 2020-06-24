All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:05 PM

6730 Balboa Boulevard

6730 Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6730 Balboa Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a large and inviting Duplex home in a wonderful neighborhood in Lake Balboa. The home is bright and spacious, located on the second level. It includes designer travertine floors throughout 1400 sq. ft of living space, two balconies, and 3 large bedrooms/2 full baths. A great space for entertaining in the open floorplan kitchen and living room area. The over-sized bedrooms are accented with mirrored closets, beautiful light fixtures, and large windows bringing in plenty of natural sunlight. There is a master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Two tandem gated parking spots are below, so you have privacy with no apartment below you. There is shared coin-operated laundry inside building at base of stairway to apartment. In a great location. Located in a very walkable neighborhood near schools and restaurants. Lake Balboa is also within walking distance, and the 101 and 405 freeways are less than a mile away. A small dog or cat is welcome with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6730 Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
6730 Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6730 Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 6730 Balboa Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6730 Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6730 Balboa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6730 Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 6730 Balboa Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 6730 Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6730 Balboa Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6730 Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6730 Balboa Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6730 Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6730 Balboa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6730 Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6730 Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6730 Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6730 Balboa Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
