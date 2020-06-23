All apartments in Los Angeles
6713 Enfield Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6713 Enfield Avenue

6713 N Enfield Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6713 N Enfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
oven
AVAILABLE NOW! Just north of Encino. House is in a desirable neighborhood. Newly remodeled 3 bed, 1 full bath and 1 powder room. New kitchen with brand new flooring and bathroom. Great yard! All appliances included! House is located within a few minute drive to community park with kids playground and a pool, Topanga Westfield mall and the Village. Not to far from major freeways. Price is great since this 3 bed house is separated from the 4th room in the back (excluded from the house rental). The room is not a garage conversion - there is a 2 car garage that’s included in the rent! Separate entry and separate yard for second unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6713 Enfield Avenue have any available units?
6713 Enfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6713 Enfield Avenue have?
Some of 6713 Enfield Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6713 Enfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6713 Enfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6713 Enfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6713 Enfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6713 Enfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6713 Enfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 6713 Enfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6713 Enfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6713 Enfield Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6713 Enfield Avenue has a pool.
Does 6713 Enfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6713 Enfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6713 Enfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6713 Enfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
