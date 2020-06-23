6713 Enfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool garage

AVAILABLE NOW! Just north of Encino. House is in a desirable neighborhood. Newly remodeled 3 bed, 1 full bath and 1 powder room. New kitchen with brand new flooring and bathroom. Great yard! All appliances included! House is located within a few minute drive to community park with kids playground and a pool, Topanga Westfield mall and the Village. Not to far from major freeways. Price is great since this 3 bed house is separated from the 4th room in the back (excluded from the house rental). The room is not a garage conversion - there is a 2 car garage that’s included in the rent! Separate entry and separate yard for second unit.