6706 Jumilla Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Great 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Winnetka Home! Ready for Move-In - This charming home Winnetka home is ready for move in! There are 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. New paint throughout! The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and drawers. The kitchen has an open view of the living room and dining area. The living room is spacious with fireplace. There is a laundry room off the kitchen. There is original hardwood flooring throughout the living room, hallway, bedrooms and dining area. There is a BBQ pit in the backyard. There is a detached garage with alley entrance. There is a separate parking lot area, perfect for guests, trailer, etc. If you are interested in a viewing please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 366-8812 office, (818) 792-9515 cell/text or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE4966876)