All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6706 Jumilla Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6706 Jumilla Ave.
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

6706 Jumilla Ave.

6706 Jumilla Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6706 Jumilla Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Winnetka Home! Ready for Move-In - This charming home Winnetka home is ready for move in! There are 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. New paint throughout! The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and drawers. The kitchen has an open view of the living room and dining area. The living room is spacious with fireplace. There is a laundry room off the kitchen. There is original hardwood flooring throughout the living room, hallway, bedrooms and dining area. There is a BBQ pit in the backyard. There is a detached garage with alley entrance. There is a separate parking lot area, perfect for guests, trailer, etc. If you are interested in a viewing please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 366-8812 office, (818) 792-9515 cell/text or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE4966876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6706 Jumilla Ave. have any available units?
6706 Jumilla Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6706 Jumilla Ave. have?
Some of 6706 Jumilla Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6706 Jumilla Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6706 Jumilla Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6706 Jumilla Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 6706 Jumilla Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6706 Jumilla Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6706 Jumilla Ave. offers parking.
Does 6706 Jumilla Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6706 Jumilla Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6706 Jumilla Ave. have a pool?
No, 6706 Jumilla Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6706 Jumilla Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6706 Jumilla Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6706 Jumilla Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6706 Jumilla Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College