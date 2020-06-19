All apartments in Los Angeles
6706 DREXEL Avenue

6706 Drexel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6706 Drexel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
Stunning decorator-perfect and redone modern Spanish set behind gates for privacy and security in one of Beverly Grove's most desirous roads moments from world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment. Spacious sunlit rooms with an open flow for tremendous entertaining possibilities. Wide-plank wood floors, French doors, and beams add character. Generous master suite with dual walk-ins, incredible bath, and doors to the yard. Readily convertible living room/den (3rd bedroom suite). Large newer center-isle kitchen with top stainless appliances combines with a phenomenal great room with fireplace which opens to private rear grounds with patio, lawns, BBQ center, mature foliage, and a large bonus/recreation room. Control4 system along with sophisticated security enhance this absolute gem available for a highly-qualified long-term tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6706 DREXEL Avenue have any available units?
6706 DREXEL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6706 DREXEL Avenue have?
Some of 6706 DREXEL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6706 DREXEL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6706 DREXEL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6706 DREXEL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6706 DREXEL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6706 DREXEL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6706 DREXEL Avenue offers parking.
Does 6706 DREXEL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6706 DREXEL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6706 DREXEL Avenue have a pool?
No, 6706 DREXEL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6706 DREXEL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6706 DREXEL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6706 DREXEL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6706 DREXEL Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
