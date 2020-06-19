6706 DREXEL Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking stainless steel clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill

Stunning decorator-perfect and redone modern Spanish set behind gates for privacy and security in one of Beverly Grove's most desirous roads moments from world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment. Spacious sunlit rooms with an open flow for tremendous entertaining possibilities. Wide-plank wood floors, French doors, and beams add character. Generous master suite with dual walk-ins, incredible bath, and doors to the yard. Readily convertible living room/den (3rd bedroom suite). Large newer center-isle kitchen with top stainless appliances combines with a phenomenal great room with fireplace which opens to private rear grounds with patio, lawns, BBQ center, mature foliage, and a large bonus/recreation room. Control4 system along with sophisticated security enhance this absolute gem available for a highly-qualified long-term tenant.