Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:55 AM

6667 Wilbur Avenue

6667 Wilbur Avenue · (818) 943-3311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6667 Wilbur Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 33 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Now for Lease! END & PRIVATE UNIT!! Start making new memories now in this gorgeous Remodeled townhouse located in Reseda!! An entertainers delight, this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom End-unit that features 1,211-SQFT of living space, with a bright and spacious floor-plan, immaculate laminated hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and Central AC. There is a beautifully designed kitchen with a glass mosaic backsplash, immaculate countertops, high end cabinets, as well as stainless steel appliances. There are 3 well-illuminated and spacious bedrooms. A scenic and tranquil private garden deck patio where you can relax with family or gather with friends and enjoy some BBQ! This is a ready to move in Townhouse comes with lots of upgrades, a large laundry area, 2 assigned parking space with storage and access to the community pool!! Centrally close to the Randal D. Simmons Park, the YMCA, the W. Valley Regional Branch Library and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6667 Wilbur Avenue have any available units?
6667 Wilbur Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6667 Wilbur Avenue have?
Some of 6667 Wilbur Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6667 Wilbur Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6667 Wilbur Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6667 Wilbur Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6667 Wilbur Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6667 Wilbur Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6667 Wilbur Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6667 Wilbur Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6667 Wilbur Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6667 Wilbur Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6667 Wilbur Avenue has a pool.
Does 6667 Wilbur Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6667 Wilbur Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6667 Wilbur Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6667 Wilbur Avenue has units with dishwashers.
