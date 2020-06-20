6667 Wilbur Avenue

Amenities

Now for Lease! END & PRIVATE UNIT!! Start making new memories now in this gorgeous Remodeled townhouse located in Reseda!! An entertainers delight, this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom End-unit that features 1,211-SQFT of living space, with a bright and spacious floor-plan, immaculate laminated hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and Central AC. There is a beautifully designed kitchen with a glass mosaic backsplash, immaculate countertops, high end cabinets, as well as stainless steel appliances. There are 3 well-illuminated and spacious bedrooms. A scenic and tranquil private garden deck patio where you can relax with family or gather with friends and enjoy some BBQ! This is a ready to move in Townhouse comes with lots of upgrades, a large laundry area, 2 assigned parking space with storage and access to the community pool!! Centrally close to the Randal D. Simmons Park, the YMCA, the W. Valley Regional Branch Library and much more!