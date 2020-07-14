6656 Cleomoore Avenue.

Amenities
?MOVE-IN READY 3bd/2bth POOL HOUSE? - Property Id: 193788
??DESCRIPTION??
This West Hills corner home features a built-in pool, a kitchen pantry, a covered patio in the private backyard, and a two-car garage. Looking for a responsible Tenant with Good Rental History.
??LEASE TERMS??
1+ Year
Rent Price $2800
Deposit $2800
??INTERIOR FEATURES??
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2bth
Ceiling Fan
Total interior livable area:1,570 sqft
Lot size:7,630 sqft
Heating:Forced air
Cooling: Central
Flooring: Tile, Laminate
Parking features: Garage,2 spaces
Year Built:1959
Appliances included are:Range/Oven, Gas Or Electric Dryer Hookup, Microwave, Dishwasher
Neighborhood: West Hill
Schools locally are Haynes Charter for Enriched Studies, George Ellery Hale Charter Academy, EL Camino Real Senior High School.
