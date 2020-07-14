All apartments in Los Angeles
6656 Cleomoore Avenue.
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

6656 Cleomoore Avenue

6656 Cleomoore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6656 Cleomoore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
?MOVE-IN READY 3bd/2bth POOL HOUSE? - Property Id: 193788

??DESCRIPTION??
This West Hills corner home features a built-in pool, a kitchen pantry, a covered patio in the private backyard, and a two-car garage. Looking for a responsible Tenant with Good Rental History.
??LEASE TERMS??
1+ Year
Rent Price $2800
Deposit $2800

??INTERIOR FEATURES??
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2bth
Ceiling Fan
Total interior livable area:1,570 sqft
Lot size:7,630 sqft
Heating:Forced air
Cooling: Central
Flooring: Tile, Laminate
Parking features: Garage,2 spaces
Year Built:1959
Appliances included are:Range/Oven, Gas Or Electric Dryer Hookup, Microwave, Dishwasher
Neighborhood: West Hill
Schools locally are Haynes Charter for Enriched Studies, George Ellery Hale Charter Academy, EL Camino Real Senior High School.

?CONTACT PROPERTY MANAGER ?
UPON SHOWING
?#(747) 268-2686?

?SHOWING DATES:
??DEC.19TH~ 4:00PM-6:00PM
??DEC.20TH~ 2:00PM-5:00PM

?HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE?
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193788
Property Id 193788

(RLNE5457814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

