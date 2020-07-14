6656 Cleomoore Avenue.

Amenities

?MOVE-IN READY 3bd/2bth POOL HOUSE? - Property Id: 193788



??DESCRIPTION??

This West Hills corner home features a built-in pool, a kitchen pantry, a covered patio in the private backyard, and a two-car garage. Looking for a responsible Tenant with Good Rental History.

??LEASE TERMS??

1+ Year

Rent Price $2800

Deposit $2800



??INTERIOR FEATURES??

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2bth

Ceiling Fan

Total interior livable area:1,570 sqft

Lot size:7,630 sqft

Heating:Forced air

Cooling: Central

Flooring: Tile, Laminate

Parking features: Garage,2 spaces

Year Built:1959

Appliances included are:Range/Oven, Gas Or Electric Dryer Hookup, Microwave, Dishwasher

Neighborhood: West Hill

Schools locally are Haynes Charter for Enriched Studies, George Ellery Hale Charter Academy, EL Camino Real Senior High School.



?CONTACT PROPERTY MANAGER ?

UPON SHOWING

?#(747) 268-2686?



?SHOWING DATES:

??DEC.19TH~ 4:00PM-6:00PM

??DEC.20TH~ 2:00PM-5:00PM



?HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE?

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193788

(RLNE5457814)