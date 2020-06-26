All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6655 Melba Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6655 Melba Ave.
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

6655 Melba Ave.

6655 Melba Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6655 Melba Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
new construction
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
new construction
1 bed 1 bath gorgeous apartment in West Hills - Property Id: 16701

Available on or before 06/15/2020.
Very quite 1 bedroom and 1 full Bath in in West Hills, walking distance from Pride center (Fallbrook and Victory) and Platt Plaza, minutes from The Village and Westfield Topanga.
Lots of parking in the street.
Private entrance with gated coded entry.
Full bath
Bedroom with queen bed, 2 nightstands and a specious wardrobe.
Kitchen with lots of storage, fridge, range/oven, microwave/hood and garbage disposal.
Great location, award winning schools, very quite street in West Hills.
New construction with new tile floor, fresh paint and new bathroom.
Power, water and WiFi included.
Will consider small pet.
No smoking.
Subject to credit check.
One month deposit.
Long term lease preferred.
See a virtual tour of the apartment: https://youtu.be/coIA7_KDvXk
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/16701
Property Id 16701

(RLNE5758987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6655 Melba Ave. have any available units?
6655 Melba Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6655 Melba Ave. have?
Some of 6655 Melba Ave.'s amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6655 Melba Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6655 Melba Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6655 Melba Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6655 Melba Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6655 Melba Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6655 Melba Ave. offers parking.
Does 6655 Melba Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6655 Melba Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6655 Melba Ave. have a pool?
No, 6655 Melba Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6655 Melba Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6655 Melba Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6655 Melba Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6655 Melba Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College