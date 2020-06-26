6655 Melba Ave.

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly new construction parking some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access new construction

1 bed 1 bath gorgeous apartment in West Hills - Property Id: 16701



Available on or before 06/15/2020.

Very quite 1 bedroom and 1 full Bath in in West Hills, walking distance from Pride center (Fallbrook and Victory) and Platt Plaza, minutes from The Village and Westfield Topanga.

Lots of parking in the street.

Private entrance with gated coded entry.

Full bath

Bedroom with queen bed, 2 nightstands and a specious wardrobe.

Kitchen with lots of storage, fridge, range/oven, microwave/hood and garbage disposal.

Great location, award winning schools, very quite street in West Hills.

New construction with new tile floor, fresh paint and new bathroom.

Power, water and WiFi included.

Will consider small pet.

No smoking.

Subject to credit check.

One month deposit.

Long term lease preferred.

See a virtual tour of the apartment: https://youtu.be/coIA7_KDvXk

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/16701

