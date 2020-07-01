6650 Valley Circle Blvd

Amenities
Pretty, unfurnished, 2-story duplex on the friendly West Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles.
Clean, bright, and elegant unit with hardwood floor, and tiled floor in the bathroom, recessed lighting, high-vaulted ceilings, sound-proofed windows and walls, and 64-inch T.V. It has 2 comfy bedrooms and chic 1 1/2 bathroom with a pedestal sink surmounted by a framed mirror, marble-walled shower stall enclosed in aluminum-framed sliding glass panel, and single-sink vanity cabinet.
The stunning kitchen is equipped with a glossy granite countertop with backsplash, kitchen island, ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances. Microwave, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.
In-unit washer and dryer along with air conditioning and gas heating; assigned parking - 2 spots, all included in the rent. The owner will cover the landscaping.
Interested applicants must provide their mobile number for inquiry about this listing.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pYmccVbR6CR
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Knapp Ranch Park, West Hills Recreation Center, and El Escorpion Park.
Bus lines:
169 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
164 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
165 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5348768)