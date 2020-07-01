6650 Valley Circle Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Pretty, unfurnished, 2-story duplex on the friendly West Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles.



Clean, bright, and elegant unit with hardwood floor, and tiled floor in the bathroom, recessed lighting, high-vaulted ceilings, sound-proofed windows and walls, and 64-inch T.V. It has 2 comfy bedrooms and chic 1 1/2 bathroom with a pedestal sink surmounted by a framed mirror, marble-walled shower stall enclosed in aluminum-framed sliding glass panel, and single-sink vanity cabinet.



The stunning kitchen is equipped with a glossy granite countertop with backsplash, kitchen island, ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances. Microwave, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.



In-unit washer and dryer along with air conditioning and gas heating; assigned parking - 2 spots, all included in the rent. The owner will cover the landscaping.



Interested applicants must provide their mobile number for inquiry about this listing.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pYmccVbR6CR



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Knapp Ranch Park, West Hills Recreation Center, and El Escorpion Park.



Bus lines:

169 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

164 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

165 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5348768)