Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6650 Valley Circle Blvd
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

6650 Valley Circle Blvd

6650 Valley Circle Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6650 Valley Circle Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Pretty, unfurnished, 2-story duplex on the friendly West Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Clean, bright, and elegant unit with hardwood floor, and tiled floor in the bathroom, recessed lighting, high-vaulted ceilings, sound-proofed windows and walls, and 64-inch T.V. It has 2 comfy bedrooms and chic 1 1/2 bathroom with a pedestal sink surmounted by a framed mirror, marble-walled shower stall enclosed in aluminum-framed sliding glass panel, and single-sink vanity cabinet.

The stunning kitchen is equipped with a glossy granite countertop with backsplash, kitchen island, ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances. Microwave, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.

In-unit washer and dryer along with air conditioning and gas heating; assigned parking - 2 spots, all included in the rent. The owner will cover the landscaping.

Interested applicants must provide their mobile number for inquiry about this listing.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pYmccVbR6CR

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Knapp Ranch Park, West Hills Recreation Center, and El Escorpion Park.

Bus lines:
169 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
164 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
165 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5348768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6650 Valley Circle Blvd have any available units?
6650 Valley Circle Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6650 Valley Circle Blvd have?
Some of 6650 Valley Circle Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6650 Valley Circle Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6650 Valley Circle Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6650 Valley Circle Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6650 Valley Circle Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6650 Valley Circle Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 6650 Valley Circle Blvd offers parking.
Does 6650 Valley Circle Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6650 Valley Circle Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6650 Valley Circle Blvd have a pool?
No, 6650 Valley Circle Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6650 Valley Circle Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6650 Valley Circle Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6650 Valley Circle Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6650 Valley Circle Blvd has units with dishwashers.

