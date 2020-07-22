All apartments in Los Angeles
6650 COLGATE Avenue
6650 COLGATE Avenue

6650 Colgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6650 Colgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED SPANISH IN BEVERLY GROVE. This wonderful and spacious home features a grand living room with coved ceiling and fireplace, formal dining room, a fully redone kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, breakfast room and laundry room with washer and dryer. The home offers three generous bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet, an ensuite master with a luxurious bath that has also been fully updated and a second redesigned full bath. There is a nicely manicured front yard and a private rear patio with trellis and a large backyard with a detached two-car garage. Additional features include central AC, recessed lighting, new hardwood floors, period archways and built-ins, and new windows. Ideally located within the Hancock Park Elementary School district and just a stone's throw from L.A.'s best shopping and dining on Third Street and the Grove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6650 COLGATE Avenue have any available units?
6650 COLGATE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6650 COLGATE Avenue have?
Some of 6650 COLGATE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6650 COLGATE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6650 COLGATE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6650 COLGATE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6650 COLGATE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6650 COLGATE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6650 COLGATE Avenue offers parking.
Does 6650 COLGATE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6650 COLGATE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6650 COLGATE Avenue have a pool?
No, 6650 COLGATE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6650 COLGATE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6650 COLGATE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6650 COLGATE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6650 COLGATE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
