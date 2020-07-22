6650 COLGATE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED SPANISH IN BEVERLY GROVE. This wonderful and spacious home features a grand living room with coved ceiling and fireplace, formal dining room, a fully redone kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, breakfast room and laundry room with washer and dryer. The home offers three generous bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet, an ensuite master with a luxurious bath that has also been fully updated and a second redesigned full bath. There is a nicely manicured front yard and a private rear patio with trellis and a large backyard with a detached two-car garage. Additional features include central AC, recessed lighting, new hardwood floors, period archways and built-ins, and new windows. Ideally located within the Hancock Park Elementary School district and just a stone's throw from L.A.'s best shopping and dining on Third Street and the Grove.