6647 Kentwood Bluffs Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6647 Kentwood Bluffs Drive

6647 Kentwood Bluffs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6647 Kentwood Bluffs Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Magnificent extra large modern two story house with attached double garage. - Great piece of architecture this house is! Marble entry welcomes you home. Two stories with high ceilings. Hardwood, marble, tile and carpet floors. Central A/C. Forced air heat. Large living room and formal dinning room with chandelier. Extra-large family room with fireplace. Open kitchen with cook-top, upright oven, dishwasher and (not warranted) refrigerator. All four bedrooms are in the second floor. The spectacular master bedroom has a fireplace, walk-in closet, and a dream bathroom with double sink vanity, large bathtub and separate glass surround shower stall. Washer and dryer hookups conveniently located upstairs. Beautiful landscaped backyard is great for children and adults alike. Three car garage with direct access to the home and automatic door. Gardening services are paid for. Will consider a pet with additional deposit. House is located in exclusive quiet neighborhood, but still close to freeway access.

PLEASE NOTE: This is a No Smoking property.

-----------------------------------
Management does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.
BRE ID NUMBER: 01521497

(RLNE4511183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6647 Kentwood Bluffs Drive have any available units?
6647 Kentwood Bluffs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6647 Kentwood Bluffs Drive have?
Some of 6647 Kentwood Bluffs Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6647 Kentwood Bluffs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6647 Kentwood Bluffs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6647 Kentwood Bluffs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6647 Kentwood Bluffs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6647 Kentwood Bluffs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6647 Kentwood Bluffs Drive offers parking.
Does 6647 Kentwood Bluffs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6647 Kentwood Bluffs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6647 Kentwood Bluffs Drive have a pool?
No, 6647 Kentwood Bluffs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6647 Kentwood Bluffs Drive have accessible units?
No, 6647 Kentwood Bluffs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6647 Kentwood Bluffs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6647 Kentwood Bluffs Drive has units with dishwashers.
