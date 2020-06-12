6647 Kentwood Bluffs Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Magnificent extra large modern two story house with attached double garage. - Great piece of architecture this house is! Marble entry welcomes you home. Two stories with high ceilings. Hardwood, marble, tile and carpet floors. Central A/C. Forced air heat. Large living room and formal dinning room with chandelier. Extra-large family room with fireplace. Open kitchen with cook-top, upright oven, dishwasher and (not warranted) refrigerator. All four bedrooms are in the second floor. The spectacular master bedroom has a fireplace, walk-in closet, and a dream bathroom with double sink vanity, large bathtub and separate glass surround shower stall. Washer and dryer hookups conveniently located upstairs. Beautiful landscaped backyard is great for children and adults alike. Three car garage with direct access to the home and automatic door. Gardening services are paid for. Will consider a pet with additional deposit. House is located in exclusive quiet neighborhood, but still close to freeway access.



PLEASE NOTE: This is a No Smoking property.



-----------------------------------

Management does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.

BRE ID NUMBER: 01521497



(RLNE4511183)