6642 Cleon Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

6642 Cleon Ave

6642 Cleon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6642 Cleon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing Family Home in Desirable North Hollywood Neighborhood - Spectacular, completely remodeled single level 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths home, located in a in the beautiful, safe, and green residential neighborhood, with short distance to shops & restaurants and easy access to freeways. Private, quiet and peaceful setting.

Bright & open floor plan boasts a welcoming entry to large living room and formal dining area. Magnificent kitchen features custom cabinets, quartz counters, brand-new stainless-steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave) and tons of cabinet spaces.
Huge spectacular master section, two additional bedrooms and updated bathrooms with granite vanity, new hardwood floors throughout living room and master bedroom, central A/C, laundry room with washer and dryer and so much more
Gated, private front yard and long driveway to the beautiful large back yard with detached 2-car garage.

One year minimum lease. One-month security deposit.
Background check will be completed with application.
RPM South SFV
Lic 01952623
We follow all fair housing laws

(RLNE5626852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6642 Cleon Ave have any available units?
6642 Cleon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6642 Cleon Ave have?
Some of 6642 Cleon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6642 Cleon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6642 Cleon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6642 Cleon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6642 Cleon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6642 Cleon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6642 Cleon Ave offers parking.
Does 6642 Cleon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6642 Cleon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6642 Cleon Ave have a pool?
No, 6642 Cleon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6642 Cleon Ave have accessible units?
No, 6642 Cleon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6642 Cleon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6642 Cleon Ave has units with dishwashers.

