6642 Cleon Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing Family Home in Desirable North Hollywood Neighborhood - Spectacular, completely remodeled single level 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths home, located in a in the beautiful, safe, and green residential neighborhood, with short distance to shops & restaurants and easy access to freeways. Private, quiet and peaceful setting.



Bright & open floor plan boasts a welcoming entry to large living room and formal dining area. Magnificent kitchen features custom cabinets, quartz counters, brand-new stainless-steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave) and tons of cabinet spaces.

Huge spectacular master section, two additional bedrooms and updated bathrooms with granite vanity, new hardwood floors throughout living room and master bedroom, central A/C, laundry room with washer and dryer and so much more

Gated, private front yard and long driveway to the beautiful large back yard with detached 2-car garage.



One year minimum lease. One-month security deposit.

Background check will be completed with application.

RPM South SFV

Lic 01952623

We follow all fair housing laws



(RLNE5626852)