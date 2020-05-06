All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

663 1/2 Imogen Avenue

663 1/2 Imogen Ave · No Longer Available
Location

663 1/2 Imogen Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
663 1/2 Imogen - Property Id: 164206

Second floor, very large 900 Sq. Foot 1 bedroom/1 bath apt in 4-plex remodeled Vintage Spanish building. 9 foot coved ceilings, lots of natural light, walk-in closets, Washer/Dryer in unit, 2 tandem off street parking spaces in back of building, all appliances included, large common use yard in back, minutes away from Downtown LA and Hollywood, easy freeway access. Non-Smoking unit. Cats and dogs are welcome. Monthly rent $2550. Security Deposit $3000. Available October 15, 2019. Qualified tenant(s) must have combined monthly income of 3 times the monthly rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164206p
Property Id 164206

(RLNE5192648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 663 1/2 Imogen Avenue have any available units?
663 1/2 Imogen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 663 1/2 Imogen Avenue have?
Some of 663 1/2 Imogen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 663 1/2 Imogen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
663 1/2 Imogen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 663 1/2 Imogen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 663 1/2 Imogen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 663 1/2 Imogen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 663 1/2 Imogen Avenue offers parking.
Does 663 1/2 Imogen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 663 1/2 Imogen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 663 1/2 Imogen Avenue have a pool?
No, 663 1/2 Imogen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 663 1/2 Imogen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 663 1/2 Imogen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 663 1/2 Imogen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 663 1/2 Imogen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

