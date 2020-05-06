663 1/2 Imogen Avenue

Amenities
663 1/2 Imogen - Property Id: 164206
Second floor, very large 900 Sq. Foot 1 bedroom/1 bath apt in 4-plex remodeled Vintage Spanish building. 9 foot coved ceilings, lots of natural light, walk-in closets, Washer/Dryer in unit, 2 tandem off street parking spaces in back of building, all appliances included, large common use yard in back, minutes away from Downtown LA and Hollywood, easy freeway access. Non-Smoking unit. Cats and dogs are welcome. Monthly rent $2550. Security Deposit $3000. Available October 15, 2019. Qualified tenant(s) must have combined monthly income of 3 times the monthly rent.
