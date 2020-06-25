All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

6625 MATILIJA Avenue

6625 Matilija Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6625 Matilija Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located on a tree lined street in coveted Valley Glen. Notable features include hardwood floors throughout, a gorgeously updated kitchen, a stylish gas fireplace, and attached garage. The step down living room features dual pane sliding glass doors that open up to the large grassy backyard, complete with pool and spa. A dream for entertaining! Current list price reflects an unfurnished lease but owner is open to leasing the home with some/all furniture (price negotiable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6625 MATILIJA Avenue have any available units?
6625 MATILIJA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6625 MATILIJA Avenue have?
Some of 6625 MATILIJA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6625 MATILIJA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6625 MATILIJA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6625 MATILIJA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6625 MATILIJA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6625 MATILIJA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6625 MATILIJA Avenue offers parking.
Does 6625 MATILIJA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6625 MATILIJA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6625 MATILIJA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6625 MATILIJA Avenue has a pool.
Does 6625 MATILIJA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6625 MATILIJA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6625 MATILIJA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6625 MATILIJA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
