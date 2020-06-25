6625 MATILIJA Avenue

Amenities
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located on a tree lined street in coveted Valley Glen. Notable features include hardwood floors throughout, a gorgeously updated kitchen, a stylish gas fireplace, and attached garage. The step down living room features dual pane sliding glass doors that open up to the large grassy backyard, complete with pool and spa. A dream for entertaining! Current list price reflects an unfurnished lease but owner is open to leasing the home with some/all furniture (price negotiable).