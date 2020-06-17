6621 Crenshaw Boulevard

Amenities

$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH!

Emily Rizvi| Pan American Properties | 714-628-6269



Love where you LIVE! Our apartment homes are fully renovated, stop by today to tour our community.

6621 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90043

$1,995/mo



Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Garage Parking $100 and Street Parking

Lease Duration: 11 Months

Deposit: $500

Pets Policy: $500 + $35 Pet Rent

Laundry: On site

Property Type: Apartment



Modern Two Bedroom Unit in Fully Remodeled Small Building Hurry! Won't Last! - This newly remodeled complex is located on a nice tree lined street in South Los Angeles. Bright Lower Single Unit has been immaculately renovated. Features include new laminate flooring throughout, new kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, new bathroom with designer tile, vanity, light fixtures and low flow toilet. Great cabinet space in the kitchen. Close to major transportation and shopping. Pets are ok with deposit.



Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Microwave

Garbage disposal

Stainless steel appliances

Freezer

Ceiling fans

Cable-ready



Vintage building

Close to transportation

Online rent payments and maintenance requests



Emily Rizvi

Pan American Properties

714-628-6269 Call or text today.



Professionally Managed By Pan American Properties Inc



