6621 Crenshaw Boulevard
6621 Crenshaw Boulevard

6621 Crenshaw Boulevard · (714) 628-6269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6621 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH!
Emily Rizvi| Pan American Properties | 714-628-6269

Love where you LIVE! Our apartment homes are fully renovated, stop by today to tour our community.
6621 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90043
$1,995/mo

KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: Garage Parking $100 and Street Parking
Lease Duration: 11 Months
Deposit: $500
Pets Policy: $500 + $35 Pet Rent
Laundry: On site
Property Type: Apartment

Modern Two Bedroom Unit in Fully Remodeled Small Building Hurry! Won't Last! - This newly remodeled complex is located on a nice tree lined street in South Los Angeles. Bright Lower Single Unit has been immaculately renovated. Features include new laminate flooring throughout, new kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, new bathroom with designer tile, vanity, light fixtures and low flow toilet. Great cabinet space in the kitchen. Close to major transportation and shopping. Pets are ok with deposit.

RENTAL FEATURES
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Stainless steel appliances
Freezer
Ceiling fans
Cable-ready

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Vintage building
Close to transportation
Online rent payments and maintenance requests

Contact info:
Emily Rizvi
Pan American Properties
714-628-6269 Call or text today.

Professionally Managed By Pan American Properties Inc

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=13071276

(RLNE5740442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

