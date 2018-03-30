662 West 31st Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enjoy harbor breezes and maritime views from the front porch and deck as well as the manicured, large backyard of this Point Fermin gem! Remodeled in 1990's AND recently upgraded, this move in ready Home boasts a large 4 car detached garage with alley access AND a 1 car garage with direct access into a gorgeous cooks dream kitchen. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, double pane windows with vertical blinds, beautiful ceramic tile floors, ceiling fans, newer lighting fixtures, stove, refrigerator, double oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, alarm system and... a terrific open floor plan for entertaining! Welcome home to Point Fermin... where every day is like a vacation!

Contact us to schedule a showing.