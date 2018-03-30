662 West 31st Street

Amenities
Enjoy harbor breezes and maritime views from the front porch and deck as well as the manicured, large backyard of this Point Fermin gem! Remodeled in 1990's AND recently upgraded, this move in ready Home boasts a large 4 car detached garage with alley access AND a 1 car garage with direct access into a gorgeous cooks dream kitchen. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, double pane windows with vertical blinds, beautiful ceramic tile floors, ceiling fans, newer lighting fixtures, stove, refrigerator, double oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, alarm system and... a terrific open floor plan for entertaining! Welcome home to Point Fermin... where every day is like a vacation!
Contact us to schedule a showing.