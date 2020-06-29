6619 West 6TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Presenting a fully REMODELED Spanish Duplex in highly sought after Beverly Grove Neighborhood, just walking distance from 3rd street's boutiques and restaurants. Private duplex with two spacious bedrooms and two and a half baths. NEW stainless steel kitchen appliances, slab countertops, double glass windows, hardwood floors, full kitchen, cabinets, bathrooms, tiles, plumbing fixtures, electrical lighting, interior doors, skylight, paint and more. Bedrooms and attached baths are upstairs, with all common areas and half bath downstairs. Master Suite features a spacious closet and double vanity bath. Tons of natural light, storage and craftsmen features throughout the home. All finishes are new with a retro spanish design. Block walls and tall hedges in the front yard allow privacy and tranquility. We invite you to visit the hacienda within the city. SHORT TERM or ANNUAL leases accepted. One uncovered parking. Showing by appointment only.