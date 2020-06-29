All apartments in Los Angeles
6619 West 6TH Street

6619 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6619 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Presenting a fully REMODELED Spanish Duplex in highly sought after Beverly Grove Neighborhood, just walking distance from 3rd street's boutiques and restaurants. Private duplex with two spacious bedrooms and two and a half baths. NEW stainless steel kitchen appliances, slab countertops, double glass windows, hardwood floors, full kitchen, cabinets, bathrooms, tiles, plumbing fixtures, electrical lighting, interior doors, skylight, paint and more. Bedrooms and attached baths are upstairs, with all common areas and half bath downstairs. Master Suite features a spacious closet and double vanity bath. Tons of natural light, storage and craftsmen features throughout the home. All finishes are new with a retro spanish design. Block walls and tall hedges in the front yard allow privacy and tranquility. We invite you to visit the hacienda within the city. SHORT TERM or ANNUAL leases accepted. One uncovered parking. Showing by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

