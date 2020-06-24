All apartments in Los Angeles
6615 North FOUNTAIN Avenue

6615 Fountain Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6615 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
One bedroom house conveniently located in Hollywood. Airy, light and bright. Hardwood floors, faux fireplace, large kitchen with tile floor. Skylights. Washer/dryer, stove, refrigerator, wall air conditioners (bedroom unit is air/heat). Tenant pays utilities. 1 car off street parking. Pets considered with deposit (breed limitation due to insurance). Convenient to Hollywood Farmers Market, Arclight, Amoeba, little theatre district and all the happenings of Hollywood. Driveby please before calling for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6615 North FOUNTAIN Avenue have any available units?
6615 North FOUNTAIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6615 North FOUNTAIN Avenue have?
Some of 6615 North FOUNTAIN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6615 North FOUNTAIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6615 North FOUNTAIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6615 North FOUNTAIN Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6615 North FOUNTAIN Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6615 North FOUNTAIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6615 North FOUNTAIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 6615 North FOUNTAIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6615 North FOUNTAIN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6615 North FOUNTAIN Avenue have a pool?
No, 6615 North FOUNTAIN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6615 North FOUNTAIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6615 North FOUNTAIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6615 North FOUNTAIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6615 North FOUNTAIN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
