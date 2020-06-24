6615 North FOUNTAIN Avenue

Amenities

One bedroom house conveniently located in Hollywood. Airy, light and bright. Hardwood floors, faux fireplace, large kitchen with tile floor. Skylights. Washer/dryer, stove, refrigerator, wall air conditioners (bedroom unit is air/heat). Tenant pays utilities. 1 car off street parking. Pets considered with deposit (breed limitation due to insurance). Convenient to Hollywood Farmers Market, Arclight, Amoeba, little theatre district and all the happenings of Hollywood. Driveby please before calling for appointment.