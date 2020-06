6601 Lemona Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

FAB FURNISHED RENTAL HOME AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1, 2019. ALMOST 2,000 SF-BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME FEATURES A GREAT FLOOR PLAN, LARGE FAMILY ROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORS, CROWN MOLDINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, OUTDOOR LIVING ROOM , AND SPARKLING SWIMMERS POOL. GREAT HOME FOR ENTERTAINING!

PARKING IN THE GARAGE IS NOT POSSIBLE BUT TENANT CAN USE HALF OF THE GARAGE FOR STORAGE AS WELL AS A 4X8 STORAGE ROOM. PLENTY OF STREET PARKING AS WELL AS AN AREA IN FRONT OF THE GARAGE .

GARDENER AND POOL SERVICE IS INCLUDED WITH THE RENT.