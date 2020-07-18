All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

6600 Noble Avenue

6600 Noble Avenue · (818) 266-6562
Location

6600 Noble Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

$4,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1842 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
An expansive front yard welcomes you to this charmingly updated home featuring 3 bedrooms, plus a den, and 2 bathrooms on a lot over 8,000 Sqft. A yellow front door adds a pop of color and a front patio is a great place to unwind after a long day. Inside, an inviting open floor plan greets you as you walk through the front door. The living room features a beautiful white brick corner fireplace, large sliding glass doors, and front facing windows bringing in additional natural light. Open to the living room is the dining area, allowing for an ideal entertaining set-up. Conveniently located off of the dining room is the updated kitchen where you’ll find soft closing drawers, quartz countertops, and a breakfast nook with views of the well manicured backyard, perfect for a quick meal. Off of the living room are two bedrooms and a full, updated bathroom. On the other side of the home, providing privacy, is the master suite. The suite features a den/sitting room, making the perfect space for a home office or lounge. The master bedroom has high ceilings and sky lights while the updated master bath has dual sinks, and an oversized walk in shower. Outside you will find a huge patio, large grassy area, and charming vine covered pergola offering a multitude of spaces for entertaining, dining, hanging out, and more. Additional features include 2 car garage, updated plumbing, newer electrical panel, and newer interior doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6600 Noble Avenue have any available units?
6600 Noble Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6600 Noble Avenue have?
Some of 6600 Noble Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6600 Noble Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6600 Noble Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 Noble Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6600 Noble Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6600 Noble Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6600 Noble Avenue offers parking.
Does 6600 Noble Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6600 Noble Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 Noble Avenue have a pool?
No, 6600 Noble Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6600 Noble Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6600 Noble Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6600 Noble Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6600 Noble Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
