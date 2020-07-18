6600 Noble Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

An expansive front yard welcomes you to this charmingly updated home featuring 3 bedrooms, plus a den, and 2 bathrooms on a lot over 8,000 Sqft. A yellow front door adds a pop of color and a front patio is a great place to unwind after a long day. Inside, an inviting open floor plan greets you as you walk through the front door. The living room features a beautiful white brick corner fireplace, large sliding glass doors, and front facing windows bringing in additional natural light. Open to the living room is the dining area, allowing for an ideal entertaining set-up. Conveniently located off of the dining room is the updated kitchen where you’ll find soft closing drawers, quartz countertops, and a breakfast nook with views of the well manicured backyard, perfect for a quick meal. Off of the living room are two bedrooms and a full, updated bathroom. On the other side of the home, providing privacy, is the master suite. The suite features a den/sitting room, making the perfect space for a home office or lounge. The master bedroom has high ceilings and sky lights while the updated master bath has dual sinks, and an oversized walk in shower. Outside you will find a huge patio, large grassy area, and charming vine covered pergola offering a multitude of spaces for entertaining, dining, hanging out, and more. Additional features include 2 car garage, updated plumbing, newer electrical panel, and newer interior doors.