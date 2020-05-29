659 . Highland Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Charming & Spacious 2 story house In the great location of Hancock Park! This is a gorgeous two story Tudor. State of the art Gourmet kitchen with large center island, Viking Stove, Wine cooler, Staniless steel appliances, granite counters , and built-in seating. Original paneled entry and library. Huge upstairs patio for entertaining. Diamond cut windows, Wooden floors throughout, Updated plumbing, Travertine tiled baths, Fireplace, Converted Garage. Brand new modern furniture with flat screen TVs all around.



Full kitchen with pots & pans. Backhouse which is turned into game room. Laundry Machine. Parking Space.



General Information



Beds: 4 Bed

House Size: 3,872 Sq Ft

Property Type: Single Home

Neighborhood: Central LA

Stories: 2



Baths: 3 Full Bath

Style:Tudor