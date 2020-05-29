All apartments in Los Angeles
659 . Highland Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

659 . Highland Ave.

659 S Highland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

659 S Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Charming & Spacious 2 story house In the great location of Hancock Park! This is a gorgeous two story Tudor. State of the art Gourmet kitchen with large center island, Viking Stove, Wine cooler, Staniless steel appliances, granite counters , and built-in seating. Original paneled entry and library. Huge upstairs patio for entertaining. Diamond cut windows, Wooden floors throughout, Updated plumbing, Travertine tiled baths, Fireplace, Converted Garage. Brand new modern furniture with flat screen TVs all around.

Full kitchen with pots & pans. Backhouse which is turned into game room. Laundry Machine. Parking Space.

General Information

Beds: 4 Bed
House Size: 3,872 Sq Ft
Property Type: Single Home
Neighborhood: Central LA
Stories: 2

Baths: 3 Full Bath
Style:Tudor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 659 . Highland Ave. have any available units?
659 . Highland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 659 . Highland Ave. have?
Some of 659 . Highland Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 659 . Highland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
659 . Highland Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 659 . Highland Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 659 . Highland Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 659 . Highland Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 659 . Highland Ave. offers parking.
Does 659 . Highland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 659 . Highland Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 659 . Highland Ave. have a pool?
No, 659 . Highland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 659 . Highland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 659 . Highland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 659 . Highland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 659 . Highland Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
