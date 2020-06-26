All apartments in Los Angeles
657 W Sepulveda Street
Last updated July 5 2019 at 2:20 PM

657 W Sepulveda Street

657 West Sepulveda Street · No Longer Available
Location

657 West Sepulveda Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully updated two-story 3 bed 2.5 bath features laminate floors throughout, remodeled bathrooms, and a gas fireplace in the living room. The spacious kitchen offers granite counter tops, oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, and a dining area as well as breakfast bar. A small powder room off the kitchen is ideal for guests. Two bedrooms upstairs with ample closet space, and one bedroom on the main level. A balcony on the second level offers peek a boo harbor views. Use the detached garage for parking and storage. The front yard is enclosed. Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 W Sepulveda Street have any available units?
657 W Sepulveda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 657 W Sepulveda Street have?
Some of 657 W Sepulveda Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 W Sepulveda Street currently offering any rent specials?
657 W Sepulveda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 W Sepulveda Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 657 W Sepulveda Street is pet friendly.
Does 657 W Sepulveda Street offer parking?
Yes, 657 W Sepulveda Street offers parking.
Does 657 W Sepulveda Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 657 W Sepulveda Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 W Sepulveda Street have a pool?
No, 657 W Sepulveda Street does not have a pool.
Does 657 W Sepulveda Street have accessible units?
No, 657 W Sepulveda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 657 W Sepulveda Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 657 W Sepulveda Street has units with dishwashers.
