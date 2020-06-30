All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

6533 N Costello Ave

6533 Costello Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6533 Costello Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
New Beautiful Guest House - Property Id: 170796

Brand new Guest House (ADU) with private entrance and patio. Located in a quiet neighborhood and located near 405 and 101 freeways. Unit is built with all permits and has its own address. Stove is included, and there is a washer & dryer hookup. Tenant pays water and electricity. Plenty of street parking. Sorry, no dogs allowed. First and last months rent required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170796p
Property Id 170796

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5269003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6533 N Costello Ave have any available units?
6533 N Costello Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6533 N Costello Ave have?
Some of 6533 N Costello Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6533 N Costello Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6533 N Costello Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6533 N Costello Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6533 N Costello Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6533 N Costello Ave offer parking?
No, 6533 N Costello Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6533 N Costello Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6533 N Costello Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6533 N Costello Ave have a pool?
No, 6533 N Costello Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6533 N Costello Ave have accessible units?
No, 6533 N Costello Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6533 N Costello Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6533 N Costello Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

