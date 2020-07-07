6530 LAKERIDGE Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

Wonderful opportunity to rent a large home with great entertaining space in the amazing Lake Hollywood neighborhood. Walking into this immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bathroom open floor plan and modern space you'll notice the double fireplace and multiple floor to ceiling windows with pool and canyon views. The huge living space and living room extends directly into a Viking appliance filled kitchen with an island and a second bar area with a wine refrigerator and wet sink. From every angle there are views of the pool and surrounding hills and city lights. Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom offers tall ceilings and ample space, leading outside from private sliding glass doors to the side deck as does the second bedroom, which has the double sided fireplace. A third, large bedroom extends into a mirror filled bonus room. The pool with custom waterfall feature, frames ample outdoor seating, outdoor shower, outdoor bbq area and firepit, all with stellar views.