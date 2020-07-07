All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6530 LAKERIDGE Road

6530 W Lakeridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

6530 W Lakeridge Road, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful opportunity to rent a large home with great entertaining space in the amazing Lake Hollywood neighborhood. Walking into this immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bathroom open floor plan and modern space you'll notice the double fireplace and multiple floor to ceiling windows with pool and canyon views. The huge living space and living room extends directly into a Viking appliance filled kitchen with an island and a second bar area with a wine refrigerator and wet sink. From every angle there are views of the pool and surrounding hills and city lights. Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom offers tall ceilings and ample space, leading outside from private sliding glass doors to the side deck as does the second bedroom, which has the double sided fireplace. A third, large bedroom extends into a mirror filled bonus room. The pool with custom waterfall feature, frames ample outdoor seating, outdoor shower, outdoor bbq area and firepit, all with stellar views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6530 LAKERIDGE Road have any available units?
6530 LAKERIDGE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6530 LAKERIDGE Road have?
Some of 6530 LAKERIDGE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6530 LAKERIDGE Road currently offering any rent specials?
6530 LAKERIDGE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6530 LAKERIDGE Road pet-friendly?
No, 6530 LAKERIDGE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6530 LAKERIDGE Road offer parking?
Yes, 6530 LAKERIDGE Road offers parking.
Does 6530 LAKERIDGE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6530 LAKERIDGE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6530 LAKERIDGE Road have a pool?
Yes, 6530 LAKERIDGE Road has a pool.
Does 6530 LAKERIDGE Road have accessible units?
No, 6530 LAKERIDGE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6530 LAKERIDGE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6530 LAKERIDGE Road has units with dishwashers.

