Los Angeles, CA
6530 Densmore Avenue
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:44 AM

6530 Densmore Avenue

6530 Densmore Avenue · (949) 258-3298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6530 Densmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

7 Bed · 5 Bath · 3401 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautifully remodeled Lake Balboa house features two separate condos or can be rented as a whole unit with the interior stairs open. The house has a total of 7 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. From stainless steel appliances to quartz counters to brand new wood floor, no expense was spared in the remodel of this house. New, energy efficient HVAC central air has been installed. The bathrooms have custom showers that have tile throughout and rain shower heads coming from the ceiling. The downstairs unit also features a back-to-back custom rock fabricated fireplace in the center of the room whereas the upstairs has a mosaic fireplace. There is also a pool and jacuzzi in the backyard. There is also a washer/dryer in the garage for personal use. Finally, the front yard has beautiful, high quality, artificial turf so there's no need to excessively water. The upstairs and downstairs unit is also for rent in other postings. Previously the tenants have used the upstairs area for living and downstairs as office space for their home office and employees. Available on 8/15/2020.

Please make sure you view the virtual tour for more info. https://bit.ly/2XEhoj2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6530 Densmore Avenue have any available units?
6530 Densmore Avenue has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6530 Densmore Avenue have?
Some of 6530 Densmore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6530 Densmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6530 Densmore Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6530 Densmore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6530 Densmore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6530 Densmore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6530 Densmore Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6530 Densmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6530 Densmore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6530 Densmore Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6530 Densmore Avenue has a pool.
Does 6530 Densmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6530 Densmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6530 Densmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6530 Densmore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
