6530 Densmore Avenue

This beautifully remodeled Lake Balboa house features two separate condos or can be rented as a whole unit with the interior stairs open. The house has a total of 7 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. From stainless steel appliances to quartz counters to brand new wood floor, no expense was spared in the remodel of this house. New, energy efficient HVAC central air has been installed. The bathrooms have custom showers that have tile throughout and rain shower heads coming from the ceiling. The downstairs unit also features a back-to-back custom rock fabricated fireplace in the center of the room whereas the upstairs has a mosaic fireplace. There is also a pool and jacuzzi in the backyard. There is also a washer/dryer in the garage for personal use. Finally, the front yard has beautiful, high quality, artificial turf so there's no need to excessively water. The upstairs and downstairs unit is also for rent in other postings. Previously the tenants have used the upstairs area for living and downstairs as office space for their home office and employees. Available on 8/15/2020.



Please make sure you view the virtual tour for more info. https://bit.ly/2XEhoj2