6525 Hayvenhurst Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable corner lot home with big fenced back yard! - Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, sink, dishwasher, stove and microwave. Upgraded electrical. Beautiful hardwood and vinyl floors. Window AC units and ceiling fans to keep you cool. Big, fenced back yard with 2 car detached garage with alley access. Available for rent on 10/1/19 or sooner.



Conveniently located West of the 405 on the Northwest corner of Hayvenhurst Avenue and Haynes Street near the Metro Orange Line, Birmingham High, The Japanese Garden and Balboa Park



The property is still occupied so PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS. You are welcome to go by any time to check it out and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard. If you are interested, please call Polly at 818-886-7368 to schedule an appointment.



Minimum one year lease. Good credit and fully verifiable income only need apply. Screening fee of $30 per person (everyone over the age of 18) to be submitted with all applications. No exceptions.



Schools: Gault Elementary, Mulholland Middle School, Birmingham Senior High School



(RLNE2354530)