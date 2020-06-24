All apartments in Los Angeles
6525 Hayvenhurst Ave
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

6525 Hayvenhurst Ave

6525 Hayvenhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6525 Hayvenhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

Adorable corner lot home with big fenced back yard! - Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, sink, dishwasher, stove and microwave. Upgraded electrical. Beautiful hardwood and vinyl floors. Window AC units and ceiling fans to keep you cool. Big, fenced back yard with 2 car detached garage with alley access. Available for rent on 10/1/19 or sooner.

Conveniently located West of the 405 on the Northwest corner of Hayvenhurst Avenue and Haynes Street near the Metro Orange Line, Birmingham High, The Japanese Garden and Balboa Park

The property is still occupied so PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS. You are welcome to go by any time to check it out and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard. If you are interested, please call Polly at 818-886-7368 to schedule an appointment.

Minimum one year lease. Good credit and fully verifiable income only need apply. Screening fee of $30 per person (everyone over the age of 18) to be submitted with all applications. No exceptions.

Schools: Gault Elementary, Mulholland Middle School, Birmingham Senior High School

(RLNE2354530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6525 Hayvenhurst Ave have any available units?
6525 Hayvenhurst Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6525 Hayvenhurst Ave have?
Some of 6525 Hayvenhurst Ave's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6525 Hayvenhurst Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6525 Hayvenhurst Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6525 Hayvenhurst Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6525 Hayvenhurst Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6525 Hayvenhurst Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6525 Hayvenhurst Ave offers parking.
Does 6525 Hayvenhurst Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6525 Hayvenhurst Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6525 Hayvenhurst Ave have a pool?
No, 6525 Hayvenhurst Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6525 Hayvenhurst Ave have accessible units?
No, 6525 Hayvenhurst Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6525 Hayvenhurst Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6525 Hayvenhurst Ave has units with dishwashers.
