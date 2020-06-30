All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6524 Sepulveda Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6524 Sepulveda Blvd
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

6524 Sepulveda Blvd

6524 Sepulveda Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6524 Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Amenities

garbage disposal
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
Will NOT LAST! Studio! - Property Id: 163427

Sepulveda Villas is located near the Sherman Oaks neighborhood in Los Angeles. Nearby parks include Delano Park, Woodley Avenue Park and Van Nuys Recreation Area. We provide a variety of amenities for your convenience. These apartments rent quickly-don't let it pass you by!

Please contact on-site manager at (818) 988-7740 for more information.

Ironwood Management
(818) 789-5550
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163427p
Property Id 163427

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5189061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6524 Sepulveda Blvd have any available units?
6524 Sepulveda Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6524 Sepulveda Blvd have?
Some of 6524 Sepulveda Blvd's amenities include garbage disposal, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6524 Sepulveda Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6524 Sepulveda Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6524 Sepulveda Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6524 Sepulveda Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6524 Sepulveda Blvd offer parking?
No, 6524 Sepulveda Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6524 Sepulveda Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6524 Sepulveda Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6524 Sepulveda Blvd have a pool?
No, 6524 Sepulveda Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6524 Sepulveda Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6524 Sepulveda Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6524 Sepulveda Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6524 Sepulveda Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College