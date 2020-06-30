6524 Sepulveda Blvd

Amenities
Will NOT LAST! Studio! - Property Id: 163427
Sepulveda Villas is located near the Sherman Oaks neighborhood in Los Angeles. Nearby parks include Delano Park, Woodley Avenue Park and Van Nuys Recreation Area. We provide a variety of amenities for your convenience. These apartments rent quickly-don't let it pass you by!
Please contact on-site manager at (818) 988-7740 for more information.
Ironwood Management
(818) 789-5550
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163427p
Property Id 163427
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5189061)