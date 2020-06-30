6524 Sepulveda Blvd

Amenities

garbage disposal some paid utils range oven

Will NOT LAST! Studio! - Property Id: 163427



Sepulveda Villas is located near the Sherman Oaks neighborhood in Los Angeles. Nearby parks include Delano Park, Woodley Avenue Park and Van Nuys Recreation Area. We provide a variety of amenities for your convenience. These apartments rent quickly-don't let it pass you by!



Please contact on-site manager at (818) 988-7740 for more information.



Ironwood Management

(818) 789-5550

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163427p

Property Id 163427



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5189061)