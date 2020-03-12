All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 652 ANGELUS Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
652 ANGELUS Place
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:22 AM

652 ANGELUS Place

652 Angelus Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

652 Angelus Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New kitchen and bathrooms! Two story home with extra large den/office/family room in second floor with private entry. The second floor also contains the two smaller bedrooms, a brand new bathroom, large deck with sliding glass doors, new kitchenette with granite counters, new sink and new mini-refrigerator. There is a separate entry to the second floor making it perfect for an home office. Downstairs you'll find a spacious living room, an extra large eat-in kitchen with all brand new cabinetry, counters and appliances, the main bedroom and an extra spacious completely remodeled bathroom. House comes with a detached two car garage plus a third uncovered parking. House is walking distance to Coeur D'Alene Ave. School and Saint Mark School. Also walking distance to trendy Abbot Kinney Blvd. and to shops, bars, restaurants and more on Lincoln Blvd. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are added for the use and enjoyment by the tenant but are not warranted for repair or replacement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 652 ANGELUS Place have any available units?
652 ANGELUS Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 652 ANGELUS Place have?
Some of 652 ANGELUS Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 652 ANGELUS Place currently offering any rent specials?
652 ANGELUS Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 ANGELUS Place pet-friendly?
No, 652 ANGELUS Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 652 ANGELUS Place offer parking?
Yes, 652 ANGELUS Place offers parking.
Does 652 ANGELUS Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 652 ANGELUS Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 ANGELUS Place have a pool?
No, 652 ANGELUS Place does not have a pool.
Does 652 ANGELUS Place have accessible units?
No, 652 ANGELUS Place does not have accessible units.
Does 652 ANGELUS Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 652 ANGELUS Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College