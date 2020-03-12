652 ANGELUS Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

New kitchen and bathrooms! Two story home with extra large den/office/family room in second floor with private entry. The second floor also contains the two smaller bedrooms, a brand new bathroom, large deck with sliding glass doors, new kitchenette with granite counters, new sink and new mini-refrigerator. There is a separate entry to the second floor making it perfect for an home office. Downstairs you'll find a spacious living room, an extra large eat-in kitchen with all brand new cabinetry, counters and appliances, the main bedroom and an extra spacious completely remodeled bathroom. House comes with a detached two car garage plus a third uncovered parking. House is walking distance to Coeur D'Alene Ave. School and Saint Mark School. Also walking distance to trendy Abbot Kinney Blvd. and to shops, bars, restaurants and more on Lincoln Blvd. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are added for the use and enjoyment by the tenant but are not warranted for repair or replacement.