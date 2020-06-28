All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6518 5th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6518 5th Avenue
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

6518 5th Avenue

6518 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6518 5th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 baths Home - **Shown by appointment only**

Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms approximately 1,200 sqft, stacked washer dryer area, dishwasher, stove, microwave, recessed lighting, new vinyl floors, new dual glazed windows, central a/c and heat, large kitchen with upgraded cabinets, lots of parking, patio area with concrete slab, sprinkler system, wired for high speed internet, all new plumbing, gardener included with rent.No Pets.
Rent: $2,750.00 Deposit: $2,750.00.00

To View: All units are shown by appointment only. Please call the office to set the next available appointment. Please be advised your preferred viewing date/time is not a guarantee; however, we will try our best to accommodate your request.

To Apply: Each adult must complete an application. There is a $25.00 Non-Refundable credit check fee PER ADULT. We require proof of income, California I.D. or Driver's License and Social Security Card. *Income must exceed double the amount of rent in order to qualify.

If you have further questions or interested in our other vacancies, please call International Realty & Investments directly at: (323) 754-2818 .

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5146168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6518 5th Avenue have any available units?
6518 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6518 5th Avenue have?
Some of 6518 5th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6518 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6518 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6518 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6518 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6518 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6518 5th Avenue offers parking.
Does 6518 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6518 5th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6518 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 6518 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6518 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6518 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6518 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6518 5th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College