6518 5th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 baths Home - **Shown by appointment only**



Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms approximately 1,200 sqft, stacked washer dryer area, dishwasher, stove, microwave, recessed lighting, new vinyl floors, new dual glazed windows, central a/c and heat, large kitchen with upgraded cabinets, lots of parking, patio area with concrete slab, sprinkler system, wired for high speed internet, all new plumbing, gardener included with rent.No Pets.

Rent: $2,750.00 Deposit: $2,750.00.00



To View: All units are shown by appointment only. Please call the office to set the next available appointment. Please be advised your preferred viewing date/time is not a guarantee; however, we will try our best to accommodate your request.



To Apply: Each adult must complete an application. There is a $25.00 Non-Refundable credit check fee PER ADULT. We require proof of income, California I.D. or Driver's License and Social Security Card. *Income must exceed double the amount of rent in order to qualify.



If you have further questions or interested in our other vacancies, please call International Realty & Investments directly at: (323) 754-2818 .



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5146168)