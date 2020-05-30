6517 La Mirada Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Physical Address is 6517 1/2 La Mirada. Fully Furnished ( Can be unfurnished ) Newer Home. All new furniture, washer, dryer and refrigerator stay......1,784 square feet (includes 208 square foot roof deck with nice view). 2 bedrooms and office/flex space ( can be the third bedroom ) ...3 baths ... Stylish kitchen with center island...Great room ....Dining room ....Attached 2-car garage. Great Location!! You can walk to one of the best farmer's Market every Sunday....Please open supplement for floor plan.