Los Angeles, CA
6517 La Mirada Avenue
Last updated October 27 2019 at 10:54 PM

6517 La Mirada Avenue

6517 La Mirada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6517 La Mirada Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Physical Address is 6517 1/2 La Mirada. Fully Furnished ( Can be unfurnished ) Newer Home. All new furniture, washer, dryer and refrigerator stay......1,784 square feet (includes 208 square foot roof deck with nice view). 2 bedrooms and office/flex space ( can be the third bedroom ) ...3 baths ... Stylish kitchen with center island...Great room ....Dining room ....Attached 2-car garage. Great Location!! You can walk to one of the best farmer's Market every Sunday....Please open supplement for floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6517 La Mirada Avenue have any available units?
6517 La Mirada Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6517 La Mirada Avenue have?
Some of 6517 La Mirada Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6517 La Mirada Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6517 La Mirada Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6517 La Mirada Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6517 La Mirada Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6517 La Mirada Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6517 La Mirada Avenue offers parking.
Does 6517 La Mirada Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6517 La Mirada Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6517 La Mirada Avenue have a pool?
No, 6517 La Mirada Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6517 La Mirada Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6517 La Mirada Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6517 La Mirada Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6517 La Mirada Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
