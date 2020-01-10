All apartments in Los Angeles
6509 LA MIRADA Avenue

6509 W La Mirada Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6509 W La Mirada Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Certified California Green home with solar panels in the premiere location of Hollywood. 3 story town home with 2 bedrooms +Den and 3 full baths. Several upgrades incl. recessed lighting, Bose ceiling loudspeakers, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless~steel appliances, and private attached two~car garage. Property is within walking distance from everything that you want to do in Hollywood including Hollywood Bowl, night clubs restaurants, Grauman's Theater,... and just a few blocks from West Hollywood, 5 min from Thai Town, 10 min from K~Town, and 20 min from DTLA. Enjoy fabulous views from private rooftop patio of the Hollywood sign, the Hollywood Hills and the Hollywood Sunset Strip. AGENTS SEE PRIVATE AND SHOWING REMARKS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6509 LA MIRADA Avenue have any available units?
6509 LA MIRADA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6509 LA MIRADA Avenue have?
Some of 6509 LA MIRADA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6509 LA MIRADA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6509 LA MIRADA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6509 LA MIRADA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6509 LA MIRADA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6509 LA MIRADA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6509 LA MIRADA Avenue offers parking.
Does 6509 LA MIRADA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6509 LA MIRADA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6509 LA MIRADA Avenue have a pool?
No, 6509 LA MIRADA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6509 LA MIRADA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6509 LA MIRADA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6509 LA MIRADA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6509 LA MIRADA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
