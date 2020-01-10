6509 LA MIRADA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Certified California Green home with solar panels in the premiere location of Hollywood. 3 story town home with 2 bedrooms +Den and 3 full baths. Several upgrades incl. recessed lighting, Bose ceiling loudspeakers, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless~steel appliances, and private attached two~car garage. Property is within walking distance from everything that you want to do in Hollywood including Hollywood Bowl, night clubs restaurants, Grauman's Theater,... and just a few blocks from West Hollywood, 5 min from Thai Town, 10 min from K~Town, and 20 min from DTLA. Enjoy fabulous views from private rooftop patio of the Hollywood sign, the Hollywood Hills and the Hollywood Sunset Strip. AGENTS SEE PRIVATE AND SHOWING REMARKS!