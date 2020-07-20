All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6508 Sale Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6508 Sale Ave.
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

6508 Sale Ave.

6508 N Sale Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6508 N Sale Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
6508 Sale Ave. Available 06/07/19 Newly Upgraded Home in a Prime Location with Large Bonus Room - For Showing please call Heidi at 818 262-7305

Cozy 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in a Quiet Neighborhood

New Laminate Flooring, Window Treatments and Fresh New Paint.

New Recess Lighting and Ceiling Fans in Each Bedroom

Sun Room, Shaded Covered Patio and Laundry Room

Large Two Auto Garage with Bonus Extra Space

Beautifully landscaped with Tangerine, Pomegranate and Grapefruit Trees

Pet Friendly upon approval (Deposit & Pet Rent Required)

LA Unified School District - Near Hamlin Charter Academy

Close by Fallbrook Shopping Center, Restaurants & Movie Theaters, Parks, Hiking and 101 Fwy Nearby

One Year Lease Agreement Required

Renter's Liability Insurance required prior to Lease Signing.

To apply please go to: Yalemanagementservices.com

(RLNE4286117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6508 Sale Ave. have any available units?
6508 Sale Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6508 Sale Ave. have?
Some of 6508 Sale Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6508 Sale Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6508 Sale Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 Sale Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6508 Sale Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6508 Sale Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6508 Sale Ave. offers parking.
Does 6508 Sale Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6508 Sale Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 Sale Ave. have a pool?
No, 6508 Sale Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6508 Sale Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6508 Sale Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 Sale Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6508 Sale Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Mark Twain
4251 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College