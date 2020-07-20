Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

6508 Sale Ave. Available 06/07/19 Newly Upgraded Home in a Prime Location with Large Bonus Room - For Showing please call Heidi at 818 262-7305



Cozy 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in a Quiet Neighborhood



New Laminate Flooring, Window Treatments and Fresh New Paint.



New Recess Lighting and Ceiling Fans in Each Bedroom



Sun Room, Shaded Covered Patio and Laundry Room



Large Two Auto Garage with Bonus Extra Space



Beautifully landscaped with Tangerine, Pomegranate and Grapefruit Trees



Pet Friendly upon approval (Deposit & Pet Rent Required)



LA Unified School District - Near Hamlin Charter Academy



Close by Fallbrook Shopping Center, Restaurants & Movie Theaters, Parks, Hiking and 101 Fwy Nearby



One Year Lease Agreement Required



Renter's Liability Insurance required prior to Lease Signing.



To apply please go to: Yalemanagementservices.com



(RLNE4286117)