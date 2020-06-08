6500 Matilija Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 3-bd 2-bth home in Van Nuys available for Lease! Large front yard open space, surrounded by trees, great for outdoor seating area gated entrance that leads to the back yard. Recessed lighting, wooden flooring lots of windows, wall moldings through-out the home. Spacious living room with a fireplace. Dining area tile flooring with french doors that lead to the kitchen. Kitchen features granite counter top and wooden cabinetry. Ample closet space in the bedrooms, large bathrooms with plenty storage and cabinet space. Huge backyard with plenty of greenery, trees, covered patio and pool!! Showing by appointment call listing agent.