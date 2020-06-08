All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6500 Matilija Avenue

6500 N Matilija Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6500 N Matilija Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 3-bd 2-bth home in Van Nuys available for Lease! Large front yard open space, surrounded by trees, great for outdoor seating area gated entrance that leads to the back yard. Recessed lighting, wooden flooring lots of windows, wall moldings through-out the home. Spacious living room with a fireplace. Dining area tile flooring with french doors that lead to the kitchen. Kitchen features granite counter top and wooden cabinetry. Ample closet space in the bedrooms, large bathrooms with plenty storage and cabinet space. Huge backyard with plenty of greenery, trees, covered patio and pool!! Showing by appointment call listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6500 Matilija Avenue have any available units?
6500 Matilija Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6500 Matilija Avenue have?
Some of 6500 Matilija Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6500 Matilija Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6500 Matilija Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 Matilija Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6500 Matilija Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6500 Matilija Avenue offer parking?
No, 6500 Matilija Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6500 Matilija Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6500 Matilija Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 Matilija Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6500 Matilija Avenue has a pool.
Does 6500 Matilija Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6500 Matilija Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 Matilija Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6500 Matilija Avenue has units with dishwashers.
