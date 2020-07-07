649 N Rossmore Ave

Amenities

parking bathtub internet access furnished

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished Property Amenities parking internet access

Hello,



I am looking for someone who needs a nice place to stay in a great location in LA for a month or two. I have a furnished apartment that I am renting while I am out of town. I am hoping to find someone for both November and December, but please inquire even if you only need a place for November. I am looking for someone who is visiting from out of town for work or vacation. I am not looking for someone who is in between homes unless all your things are in a storage unit, because all my furnishings and some belongings will still be in the apartment and there isnt a ton of space.



The apartment is located in the beautiful upscale historic neighborhood of Hancock Park, right near Hollywood and Vine. The building is really charming. Youll have everything you need for your stay.



The apartment is a single so theres one main living area room with a full size bed, a separate kitchen, closet, and a bathroom with a nice big bathtub. Simple yet elegant! Kitchen with cookware and utensils, bed with clean sheets, internet, and enough space to keep what you need while youre in town. The unit is on the 3rd floor facing Rossmore Ave.



Theres in-building washers and dryers located in the basement. No parking, but there are parking options on the street in the neighborhood. Very close to Larchmont Village which has a lot of cute shops and restaurants. Pavillions grocery store is super close. Payment will be made via PayPal upfront for the entire stay upon receiving the keys at the building.



No pets, no smoking, and no more than two occupants. Ready October 31st-December 1st or October 31st- Jan 1st.



Please contact me with any questions or for more photos. Thank you.