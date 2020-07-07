All apartments in Los Angeles
649 N Rossmore Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

649 N Rossmore Ave

649 North Rossmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

649 North Rossmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

parking
bathtub
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Hello,

I am looking for someone who needs a nice place to stay in a great location in LA for a month or two. I have a furnished apartment that I am renting while I am out of town. I am hoping to find someone for both November and December, but please inquire even if you only need a place for November. I am looking for someone who is visiting from out of town for work or vacation. I am not looking for someone who is in between homes unless all your things are in a storage unit, because all my furnishings and some belongings will still be in the apartment and there isnt a ton of space.

The apartment is located in the beautiful upscale historic neighborhood of Hancock Park, right near Hollywood and Vine. The building is really charming. Youll have everything you need for your stay.

The apartment is a single so theres one main living area room with a full size bed, a separate kitchen, closet, and a bathroom with a nice big bathtub. Simple yet elegant! Kitchen with cookware and utensils, bed with clean sheets, internet, and enough space to keep what you need while youre in town. The unit is on the 3rd floor facing Rossmore Ave.

Theres in-building washers and dryers located in the basement. No parking, but there are parking options on the street in the neighborhood. Very close to Larchmont Village which has a lot of cute shops and restaurants. Pavillions grocery store is super close. Payment will be made via PayPal upfront for the entire stay upon receiving the keys at the building.

No pets, no smoking, and no more than two occupants. Ready October 31st-December 1st or October 31st- Jan 1st.

Please contact me with any questions or for more photos. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 N Rossmore Ave have any available units?
649 N Rossmore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 649 N Rossmore Ave have?
Some of 649 N Rossmore Ave's amenities include parking, bathtub, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 N Rossmore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
649 N Rossmore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 N Rossmore Ave pet-friendly?
No, 649 N Rossmore Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 649 N Rossmore Ave offer parking?
Yes, 649 N Rossmore Ave offers parking.
Does 649 N Rossmore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 N Rossmore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 N Rossmore Ave have a pool?
No, 649 N Rossmore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 649 N Rossmore Ave have accessible units?
No, 649 N Rossmore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 649 N Rossmore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 649 N Rossmore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

