All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6457 W 85th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6457 W 85th Place
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

6457 W 85th Place

6457 West 85th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6457 West 85th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath house located in a highly-desired neighborhood of Westchester. This well-maintained home with a decorative fireplace, and real hardwood floors is a great space for entertaining guests. The kitchen features a stove, refrigerator, microwave, bright white cabinets and tiled counters next to a convenient laundry closet. Bedrooms have plenty of windows to let natural sunlight in. Enjoy your exclusive backyard with a spacious deck and amazing landscaping including lemon trees. 2 parking spaces available in attached garage. This property is located near Loyola Marymount University, the 405 freeway, Los Angeles Airport, and more! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6457 W 85th Place have any available units?
6457 W 85th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6457 W 85th Place have?
Some of 6457 W 85th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6457 W 85th Place currently offering any rent specials?
6457 W 85th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6457 W 85th Place pet-friendly?
No, 6457 W 85th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6457 W 85th Place offer parking?
Yes, 6457 W 85th Place offers parking.
Does 6457 W 85th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6457 W 85th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6457 W 85th Place have a pool?
No, 6457 W 85th Place does not have a pool.
Does 6457 W 85th Place have accessible units?
No, 6457 W 85th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6457 W 85th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6457 W 85th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College