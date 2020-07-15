6457 W 85th Place

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath house located in a highly-desired neighborhood of Westchester. This well-maintained home with a decorative fireplace, and real hardwood floors is a great space for entertaining guests. The kitchen features a stove, refrigerator, microwave, bright white cabinets and tiled counters next to a convenient laundry closet. Bedrooms have plenty of windows to let natural sunlight in. Enjoy your exclusive backyard with a spacious deck and amazing landscaping including lemon trees. 2 parking spaces available in attached garage. This property is located near Loyola Marymount University, the 405 freeway, Los Angeles Airport, and more! Schedule a showing today!