6446 W 85th St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

KENTWOOD LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - Property Id: 200393



MUST SEE--KENTWOOD SECTION WESTCHESTER- 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. One year lease. Location, location location.

GREAT location with fenced in backyard and gate. Recently redone, En suite Master with walk in closet. Built in wall unit in family room. COMPLETELY RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH NEW GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, NEW FLOORING, NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. SPACIOUS AND PRIVATE BACKYARD. Amazing neighborhood. A LOT OF STORAGE. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES.. VERY NEAR SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS BUT QUIET AND SERENE. FRUIT AND AVOCADO TREE. CALL THIS YOUR HOME! PRIVATE BACKYARD. Dogs ok with pet deposit. Provide own washer dryer

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200393

Property Id 200393



(RLNE5441230)