6445 West 87th Street

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dogs allowed some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Sunny 1 bedroom West of Sepulveda in Westchester - Property Id: 206902



Spacious one bedroom, one bath apartment for rent in Westchester is located just off the corner of Kentwood and Manchester in a quiet residential area. Yes, there is a yard.



This clean bright unit has new wood floors, wood blinds, travertine tile and jacuzzi tub in the bathroom, microwave, stove and refrigerator. Bedroom measures 13' x 12' 9". Living/dining area is 13' x 19'. Laundry on premises.



French door entrance leads to a grassy fully enclosed yard.



Will take one dog. Less than 2 miles to the beach, LMU and shopping. Great Neighborhood.



Calling is best, but you can text or email for an appointment to view. 310-245-7521

Property Id 206902



