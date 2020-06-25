All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

6445 West 87th Street

6445 West 87th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6445 West 87th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
Sunny 1 bedroom West of Sepulveda in Westchester - Property Id: 206902

Spacious one bedroom, one bath apartment for rent in Westchester is located just off the corner of Kentwood and Manchester in a quiet residential area. Yes, there is a yard.

This clean bright unit has new wood floors, wood blinds, travertine tile and jacuzzi tub in the bathroom, microwave, stove and refrigerator. Bedroom measures 13' x 12' 9". Living/dining area is 13' x 19'. Laundry on premises.

French door entrance leads to a grassy fully enclosed yard.

Will take one dog. Less than 2 miles to the beach, LMU and shopping. Great Neighborhood.

Calling is best, but you can text or email for an appointment to view. 310-245-7521
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206902
Property Id 206902

(RLNE5749122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6445 West 87th Street have any available units?
6445 West 87th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6445 West 87th Street have?
Some of 6445 West 87th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6445 West 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6445 West 87th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6445 West 87th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6445 West 87th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6445 West 87th Street offer parking?
No, 6445 West 87th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6445 West 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6445 West 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6445 West 87th Street have a pool?
No, 6445 West 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6445 West 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 6445 West 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6445 West 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6445 West 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
