6445 West 87th Street

Amenities
Sunny 1 bedroom West of Sepulveda in Westchester - Property Id: 206902
Spacious one bedroom, one bath apartment for rent in Westchester is located just off the corner of Kentwood and Manchester in a quiet residential area. Yes, there is a yard.
This clean bright unit has new wood floors, wood blinds, travertine tile and jacuzzi tub in the bathroom, microwave, stove and refrigerator. Bedroom measures 13' x 12' 9". Living/dining area is 13' x 19'. Laundry on premises.
French door entrance leads to a grassy fully enclosed yard.
Will take one dog. Less than 2 miles to the beach, LMU and shopping. Great Neighborhood.
Calling is best, but you can text or email for an appointment to view. 310-245-7521
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206902
Property Id 206902
(RLNE5749122)