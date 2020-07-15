6442 Zelzah Avenue.

Amenities

Come see this beautiful fully renovated home, just minutes from Lake Balboa park, biking and jogging trails, public golf course, tennis courts, and one of the biggest dog parks in the valley. This highly desired area has it all! A truly charming home, it features brand new kitchen cabinets and appliances with stunning quartz counter tops, 3 gorgeously remodeled bathrooms with brand new fixtures and all new flooring throughout! The spacious backyard is perfect for out door entertaining and large events, and has a big grassy area that would be ideal for a child's jungle gym or play yard. Excellent layout with 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms on the first floor and 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom upstairs. A fantastic setup for either large families or ones that are just beginning. Pets are welcome! A unique opportunity to move into a just renovated home in one of the best areas of the valley. This one will go fast!