Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

641 Via de La Paz

641 Via De La Paz · (310) 915-9595 ext. 29
Location

641 Via De La Paz, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 641 Via de La Paz · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Your Peaceful Home - Via de la Paz - includes separate guest house - This prime Palisades property includes a 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home and separate 1 bedroom 1 bathroom guest house with laundry.

Property owner has preserved architectural design details including unique storage solutions, pass-through counters from kitchen to dining area and thoughtful window placement maximizing natural light. Charming spacious kitchen features original counter tiles, breakfast nook and vintage gas stove. Main living area opens out to the patio and enclosed back yard, making a perfect setting for relaxing and indoor/outdoor entertaining. Additional features include functional wood-burning fireplace, outdoor barbecue and spa.

Upper story preserves original hardwood flooring. Master bedroom has attached sunspace and separate dressing room / office. Bedrooms have views of the Santa Monica mountains.

Two car garage accessible from back alley.
Lot square footage: 10,496

Walk to Palisades shops, dining, recreation center.

(RLNE5477485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 641 Via de La Paz have any available units?
641 Via de La Paz has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 641 Via de La Paz have?
Some of 641 Via de La Paz's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 Via de La Paz currently offering any rent specials?
641 Via de La Paz isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Via de La Paz pet-friendly?
No, 641 Via de La Paz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 641 Via de La Paz offer parking?
Yes, 641 Via de La Paz does offer parking.
Does 641 Via de La Paz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 Via de La Paz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Via de La Paz have a pool?
No, 641 Via de La Paz does not have a pool.
Does 641 Via de La Paz have accessible units?
No, 641 Via de La Paz does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Via de La Paz have units with dishwashers?
No, 641 Via de La Paz does not have units with dishwashers.

