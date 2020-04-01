641 Via de La Paz.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Your Peaceful Home - Via de la Paz - includes separate guest house - This prime Palisades property includes a 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home and separate 1 bedroom 1 bathroom guest house with laundry.



Property owner has preserved architectural design details including unique storage solutions, pass-through counters from kitchen to dining area and thoughtful window placement maximizing natural light. Charming spacious kitchen features original counter tiles, breakfast nook and vintage gas stove. Main living area opens out to the patio and enclosed back yard, making a perfect setting for relaxing and indoor/outdoor entertaining. Additional features include functional wood-burning fireplace, outdoor barbecue and spa.



Upper story preserves original hardwood flooring. Master bedroom has attached sunspace and separate dressing room / office. Bedrooms have views of the Santa Monica mountains.



Two car garage accessible from back alley.

Lot square footage: 10,496



Walk to Palisades shops, dining, recreation center.



(RLNE5477485)