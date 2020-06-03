All apartments in Los Angeles
6401 Bryn Mawr Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM

6401 Bryn Mawr Drive

6401 Bryn Mawr Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6401 Bryn Mawr Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Mediterranean Glamour and Top of the World Views! Wonderful 4 bedroom + den & office, 5 bath home with Spanish flair and breathtaking city to ocean and beyond views. Grand living room with fireplace, wood beamed high ceilings and 3 sets of French doors leading to balcony looking out upon the city below. Gourmet kitchen with wood cabinets, granite, woven stone backsplash and top-notch appliances including a Viking 6 burner stove. Large formal dining room. Spacious master suite enjoys a fireplace, vintage tiled bathroom with separate shower and tub, walk in closet and dual sinks, and balconies. Dark hardwood floors, Saltillo tile, outdoor terraced patios, a great built-in barbeque, and a street to street lot. Elevator, 2 car garage... all in a prime Hollywood Dell location close to the Hollywood Bowl and all the excitement that Hollywood can offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 Bryn Mawr Drive have any available units?
6401 Bryn Mawr Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6401 Bryn Mawr Drive have?
Some of 6401 Bryn Mawr Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6401 Bryn Mawr Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6401 Bryn Mawr Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 Bryn Mawr Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6401 Bryn Mawr Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6401 Bryn Mawr Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6401 Bryn Mawr Drive offers parking.
Does 6401 Bryn Mawr Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6401 Bryn Mawr Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 Bryn Mawr Drive have a pool?
No, 6401 Bryn Mawr Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6401 Bryn Mawr Drive have accessible units?
No, 6401 Bryn Mawr Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 Bryn Mawr Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6401 Bryn Mawr Drive has units with dishwashers.
