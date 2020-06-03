6401 Bryn Mawr Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill garage

Mediterranean Glamour and Top of the World Views! Wonderful 4 bedroom + den & office, 5 bath home with Spanish flair and breathtaking city to ocean and beyond views. Grand living room with fireplace, wood beamed high ceilings and 3 sets of French doors leading to balcony looking out upon the city below. Gourmet kitchen with wood cabinets, granite, woven stone backsplash and top-notch appliances including a Viking 6 burner stove. Large formal dining room. Spacious master suite enjoys a fireplace, vintage tiled bathroom with separate shower and tub, walk in closet and dual sinks, and balconies. Dark hardwood floors, Saltillo tile, outdoor terraced patios, a great built-in barbeque, and a street to street lot. Elevator, 2 car garage... all in a prime Hollywood Dell location close to the Hollywood Bowl and all the excitement that Hollywood can offer!