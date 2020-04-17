6390 QUEBEC Drive

Amenities

Enjoy breathtaking views day and night from this newly renovated home in the prime Hollywood Hills. Designed with the highest end finishes from Hans Grohe fixtures, all Miele appliances with a steam oven/microwave combo, Caesarstone waterfall countertops and Caesarstone floors throughout the living area, stunning rift white oak floors, Artemide lighting and much more. The master bedroom boasts an enviable walk-in closet, deep-soaking Corian tub and rainfall shower. 3 additional amply sized bedrooms are located on the lower levels with custom built in closets, as well as a HE LG W/D in a separate laundry area. This fully equipped "smart" home also comes with security cameras, nest thermostat, multiple decks for entertaining and EV charger ready. Located on a quiet street, this home is truly an entertainer's paradise.