All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6390 QUEBEC Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6390 QUEBEC Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6390 QUEBEC Drive

6390 W Quebec Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6390 W Quebec Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy breathtaking views day and night from this newly renovated home in the prime Hollywood Hills. Designed with the highest end finishes from Hans Grohe fixtures, all Miele appliances with a steam oven/microwave combo, Caesarstone waterfall countertops and Caesarstone floors throughout the living area, stunning rift white oak floors, Artemide lighting and much more. The master bedroom boasts an enviable walk-in closet, deep-soaking Corian tub and rainfall shower. 3 additional amply sized bedrooms are located on the lower levels with custom built in closets, as well as a HE LG W/D in a separate laundry area. This fully equipped "smart" home also comes with security cameras, nest thermostat, multiple decks for entertaining and EV charger ready. Located on a quiet street, this home is truly an entertainer's paradise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6390 QUEBEC Drive have any available units?
6390 QUEBEC Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6390 QUEBEC Drive have?
Some of 6390 QUEBEC Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6390 QUEBEC Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6390 QUEBEC Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6390 QUEBEC Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6390 QUEBEC Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6390 QUEBEC Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6390 QUEBEC Drive does offer parking.
Does 6390 QUEBEC Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6390 QUEBEC Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6390 QUEBEC Drive have a pool?
No, 6390 QUEBEC Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6390 QUEBEC Drive have accessible units?
No, 6390 QUEBEC Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6390 QUEBEC Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6390 QUEBEC Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College